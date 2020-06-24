CAPTURED: WMW viewer tip helps lead to arrest of three suspects accused of stealing city truck, tools
CAPTURE UPDATE June 26, 2020 --Huge props to the Kirkland Police PROACT Unit and to the Washington's Most Wanted viewer for the tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound that led to the arrest last week of three suspects accused of breaking into the Kirkland Public Works maintenance center on March 25th.Detectives say they stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of tools and a city truck later found in Bellevue.The three suspects showed up in two cars, one of them a grey Acura TL.
CAPTURED: Sharp-eyed WMW viewer helps Seattle Police identify, arrest bank robbery suspect
Seattle Police have arrested the suspect who handed a note to a Bank of America teller, implying she had a weapon and demanding money on May 1st, 2020.
Help ID crew of robbers seen stealing iPhone from worker on break, putting gun to his head and assaulting him
Seattle Police are asking for the public's help to identify any of four suspects who attacked and robbed a man who was taking a break from his job.
$6,000 REWARD: Video shows witness and suspect vehicles wanted in murder of Conner Dassa-Holland
There are new clues in the heart-wrenching murder of a young man on Mother's Day and a $6,000 reward offered to help find his killers.
Help ID rookie-like armed gas station robber who left gun on counter, dropped money on floor
Kirkland Police are asking for the public's help to identify an armed robbery suspect last seen running towards NE 124th St.
Help ID sex assault suspect seen with dog, accused of preying on women in park
The search is on for a sexual deviant preying on people in a public park.
Help ID serial armed pot shop robbery suspects seen boldly pulling guns, but thwarted by worker's 911 call
Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives are hoping you can help identify a pair of serial armed pot shop robbery suspects.
Help ID serial post office burglary suspect accused of stealing more than 100 packages, postal computer
United States Postal Service Inspectors need your help identifying a burglary suspect accused of targeting several post offices in Kitsap County.
Help ID well-disguised pot shop robbers; one armed with unique AK pistol, other carrying big garbage bag
Seattle Police are asking for your help to identify two armed pot shop robbery suspects who struck late at night.
