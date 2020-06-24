CAPTURE UPDATE June 26, 2020 --Huge props to the Kirkland Police PROACT Unit and to the Washington's Most Wanted viewer for the tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound that led to the arrest last week of three suspects accused of breaking into the Kirkland Public Works maintenance center on March 25th.Detectives say they stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of tools and a city truck later found in Bellevue.The three suspects showed up in two cars, one of them a grey Acura TL.

