Missing Lacey man found dead inside car near Tumwater

Police have ended a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old man from Lacey who went missing Friday. Donald Herbert's Toyota Rav 4 washed up near Tumwater Valley Sunday morning, Sergeant Carla Carter said. Herbert was found inside the vehicle.

Woman reported missing in Puyallup area found safe

UPDATE: The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says Hoover has been located and is safe.PUYALLUP --  The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department has issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert for 57 year old Lisa Marie Hoover.