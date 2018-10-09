WSP: 2 semis collide, sending one of them careening into home near Elma

ELMA, Wash. -- Nobody was seriously hurt after two semis crashed and one of them careened into a home in Grays Harbor County.According to the Washington State Patrol, troopers were called Friday afternoon to SR 12 about five miles southeast of Elma.It's unclear what caused the crash.

Search dog rescues dog trapped mud for two days

It was a happy homecoming for a dog named “Puppy” who was stuck in the mud for over 40 hours. It was all thanks to Tino, the rescue dog who found Puppy trapped in the muck near McCleary.

Police searching for Utah woman who disappeared in Ocean Shores

OCEAN SHORES, Wash. -- Police are searching for a Utah woman who stayed at an Ocean Shores hotel and then disappeared.Police say 31-year-old Tracy Ann Lewis of Eden, Utah was last seen at the Morning Glory Hotel on March 9."She checked out of the motel in the morning and was last seen walking northbound on Ocean Shores Blvd.

2 killed, 2 injured when car hits snow plow making U-turn

MONTESANO, Wash. -- Two people died and two others were injured when their vehicle crashed into a snow plow that had taken a U-turn in Grays Harbor County.The Washington State Patrol says about 2:50 a.m. Sunday, two vehicles were westbound on US 12 when one of the vehicles, a snow plow dump truck, took a U-turn.

3.7 magnitude earthquake reported in Olympic Peninsula

QUINAULT, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.7 occurred in the Olympic Peninsula at about noon Sunday, but there are no reports of damage.The USGS says the earthquake was about 15 miles northeast of Quinault and about 25 miles deep.A Grays Harbor County dispatcher says no damage has been reported.This follows a 3.1 magnitude earthquake Sunday that struck 11 miles southeast of North Bend.