WSP: 2 semis collide, sending one of them careening into home near Elma
ELMA, Wash. -- Nobody was seriously hurt after two semis crashed and one of them careened into a home in Grays Harbor County.According to the Washington State Patrol, troopers were called Friday afternoon to SR 12 about five miles southeast of Elma.It's unclear what caused the crash.
Four more Washington counties approved for Phase 2 reopening
CAMP MURRAY, Wash. -- Four more counties -- Adams, Grays Harbor, Lewis and Spokane -- have been approved for Phase 2 reopening under Gov.
10 more counties - including Thurston, Kitsap and Clallam - can apply for Phase 2 reopening
OLYMPIA -- Ten more counties in Washington state are now eligible to apply for Phase 2 of Gov.
Aberdeen man thought to be headed to Portland now reported missing
Family members are looking for 32-year-old Andrew Aronson who was last seen Thursday with his kitten in a white 2005 Hyundai Elantra.
WSDOT changes 666 road sign made famous by Nirvana
Nirvana made a highway sign between McCleary and Elma famous. Now, the Washington Department of Transportation has changed the sign so no one can recreate it, ever again.
Dead humpback whale washes ashore north of Ocean City
Scientists with Cascadia Research said they had been monitoring the whale for a few days. At this point, they won't know exactly what killed it until a necropsy is conducted on the animal.
Search dog rescues dog trapped mud for two days
It was a happy homecoming for a dog named “Puppy” who was stuck in the mud for over 40 hours. It was all thanks to Tino, the rescue dog who found Puppy trapped in the muck near McCleary.
Aberdeen mayor says recovery efforts are underway after fire: 'Our history is not lost'
Aberdeen Mayor Erik Larson is offering words of city pride and hope after a weekend fire destroyed Aberdeen's Armory building, which housed the city's museum, a senior center and the offices of a community social services program.
Aberdeen Armory building erupts in flames
The Aberdeen Armory building erupted in flames Saturday morning, sending smoke high into the air.
Dead humpback whale that washed ashore is 5th tangled in crab pot gear this month
Researchers say five whales have been entangled in crab pot gear in the last month -- and at least two of them have died.
Dead humpback whale washes ashore at Ocean Shores
A dead juvenile humpback whale has washed ashore at Ocean Shores in southwest Washington.
Police searching for Utah woman who disappeared in Ocean Shores
OCEAN SHORES, Wash. -- Police are searching for a Utah woman who stayed at an Ocean Shores hotel and then disappeared.Police say 31-year-old Tracy Ann Lewis of Eden, Utah was last seen at the Morning Glory Hotel on March 9."She checked out of the motel in the morning and was last seen walking northbound on Ocean Shores Blvd.
2 killed, 2 injured when car hits snow plow making U-turn
MONTESANO, Wash. -- Two people died and two others were injured when their vehicle crashed into a snow plow that had taken a U-turn in Grays Harbor County.The Washington State Patrol says about 2:50 a.m. Sunday, two vehicles were westbound on US 12 when one of the vehicles, a snow plow dump truck, took a U-turn.
Aberdeen couple missing since June found safe in Montana
Police are searching for a missing couple from Aberdeen who has not been heard from since leaving a disturbing post on Facebook.
Police: Man with cat tried to lure girl near AJ West Elementary in Aberdeen
Police in Aberdeen are looking for a man who attempted to lure a young girl near AJ West Elementary School Tuesday afternoon.
Family of 20-year-old killed by truck at campground wants 'coward' driver found
Police in Grays Harbor County on Monday were expanding a search for a driver who they say backed his pickup truck over two men at a campground, killing one and injuring the other.
3.7 magnitude earthquake reported in Olympic Peninsula
QUINAULT, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.7 occurred in the Olympic Peninsula at about noon Sunday, but there are no reports of damage.The USGS says the earthquake was about 15 miles northeast of Quinault and about 25 miles deep.A Grays Harbor County dispatcher says no damage has been reported.This follows a 3.1 magnitude earthquake Sunday that struck 11 miles southeast of North Bend.
Drowsy driver hits tree in Grays Harbor Co. injuring 6 children
Washington State Patrol troopers say the car had been driving on State Route 107 south of Montesano when the driver fell asleep, spun off the road and hit a tree.
High wind warning issued Thursday night for Grays Harbor
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a high wind warning for the Central Coast (Grays Harbor County), from 8 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday morning.
Hoquiam pastor accused of molesting two girls, deputies say
Police on Wednesday arrested a Hoquiam pastor accused of molesting two children -- one of the cases dating back almost 15 years.