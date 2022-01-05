Deputies looking to ID suspect who hit homeowner with fire poker, stole 3 vehicles during crime spree

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 10:04 AM PST until THU 8:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
23
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:33 PM PST until FRI 5:35 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:57 PM PST until SAT 3:41 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:22 AM PST until FRI 10:40 PM PST, Lewis County
High Wind Warning
from THU 7:00 PM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:18 PM PST until FRI 11:29 PM PST, Pacific County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:54 AM PST until FRI 1:07 PM PST, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:36 PM PST until SAT 5:32 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Grays Harbor County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:28 PM PST until SUN 4:53 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:26 AM PST until SAT 10:02 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:23 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
Avalanche Warning
until THU 6:30 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Watch
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Avalanche Warning
until THU 6:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Flood Advisory
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM PST until THU 11:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Southwest Interior
Special Weather Statement
until THU 10:30 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM PST until FRI 8:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM PST until THU 7:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

Deputies looking to ID suspect who hit homeowner with fire poker, stole 3 vehicles during crime spree

By
Published 
Updated 10:37PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 Seattle

Help deputies find a suspect in King County crime spree

Deputies say the man stole three cars, broke into a home and assaulted the owner, and prowled multiple cars.

KING COUNTY, Wash. - A man was attacked and cut up while trying to protect his wife and kids from a home invasion robbery suspect after that suspect stole three vehicles and committed multiple car prowls and burglaries in a two-hour period, police said.

King County Sheriff's detectives are asking for your help to identify this suspect they say is responsible for it all after residents in a neighborhood east of Redmond made multiple calls to 911.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to his arrest 

The ordeal started on Dec. 12 around 5:43 a.m. when a deputy was flagged down about a rollover crash involving a stolen Ford truck abandoned on NE 124th Way. The deputy found the vehicle unoccupied when they arrived and a witness informed them that the suspect had ran off.

Just 10 minutes later, Andy Chakraborty called 911 after he woke to the sound of breaking glass and found a man in his hallway.

"I said ‘who are you, what are you doing in my house?’" homeowner Andy Chakraborty recounted.

Detectives believe the suspect that crashed the stolen truck had then shattered the glass on Chakraborty’s door.  The suspect was armed with a fireplace poker. 

"He said, ‘I need my car keys,’ and I asked him, ‘well, why would your car keys be in my house?’ He said, ‘this is my house!’" according to Chakraborty.

Chakraborty said he tried to talk the man into leaving. It didn't work.

"He then grabbed the poker thing he used, hit me and you can actually still see the scar. I was bleeding like anything as you can figure with a scalp wound, and then I immediately raised my hand and you can see the big gash where he got me with one of those little clicky knives," Chakraborty said. 

The suspect also sprayed him with a can of WD-40

Chakraborty said a hand surgeon later told him that he was lucky-- the suspect was about a quarter-inch from severing a nerve that makes the hand function. 

He was able to wrestle the poker away from the suspect and hit him with it. The suspect then took off running. 

Minutes later, detectives say the suspect was caught on Ring camera footage trying to get a nearby homeowner to open the door.

Suspect was last seen Tukwila after abandoning stolen car a 1/4 mile from Starfire Sports

Expand

He left the home without entering, but multiple 911 calls started coming in about car prowls and vehicle thefts. Detectives say the suspect then stole a work truck and crashed it into a ditch. He then stole another vehicle, detectives said. 

"If he’s willing to do those things, steal a car, burglarize homes, assault members of our community, and then flee again in another stolen car, there’s no telling what he’s going to do," said Sgt. Tim Meyer with the King County Sheriff's Office. 

King County Major Crimes detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify him.

If you recognize the man, submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers by texting 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by submitting a tip on the P3 Tips app.  You can also submit tips at www.P3Tips.com. There is a cash reward offered of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.  

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram