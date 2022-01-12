Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:31 AM PST, Clallam County
14
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:30 PM PST until SAT 2:03 PM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:39 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:03 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:45 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:53 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:27 PM PST until THU 4:16 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:20 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:24 PM PST until FRI 8:43 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:09 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:09 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, King County, Mason County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Whatcom County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 4:45 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior

Help police ID suspect accused of burglarizing Chehalis home with couple asleep inside

By
Published 
Chehalis
FOX 13 Seattle
article

(Surveillance image released by Chehalis Police Department)

CHEHALIS, Wash. - The Chehalis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who burglarized a home while the homeowners were asleep inside.

On Dec. 16, 2021, patrol units were sent to a burglary in the 1000 block of SE Evergreen Drive.  The homeowners were awoken in their bedroom by somebody shining a flashlight at them.  A back sliding glass door was found unlocked and their home had  been burglarized.

Police said the suspect stole their 2019 Ford F150 pickup. The homeowners were able to activate the GPS which showed the pickup was in Vancouver, Washington. Soon after, the 2019 Ford F150 was recovered in the Vancouver area by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and eventually, the vehicle was returned to the homeowners.

Meanwhile, detectives learned the suspect parked the truck at a Mini-Mart in Vancouver where he purchased some items.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

If you can identify him, please email Det. Sgt. Ayers at Wayers@ci.chehalis.wa.us or call Chehalis PD during business hours at (360) 748-8605 to ask to speak with him.

Image 1 of 4

(Surveillance image released by Chehalis Police Department) ( )

Chehalis River floods one family's 'dream home' a week after they bought it
article

Chehalis River floods one family's 'dream home' a week after they bought it

Communities in the South Sound continued recovery efforts after destructive flooding from three rivers hit multiple counties. One family in Thurston County welcomed all the help they could get from family, friends and community repairing damages to their dream house they bought only a week before the flood.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram