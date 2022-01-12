Help police ID suspect accused of burglarizing Chehalis home with couple asleep inside

article

The Chehalis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who burglarized a home while the homeowners were asleep inside.

On Dec. 16, 2021, patrol units were sent to a burglary in the 1000 block of SE Evergreen Drive. The homeowners were awoken in their bedroom by somebody shining a flashlight at them. A back sliding glass door was found unlocked and their home had been burglarized.

Police said the suspect stole their 2019 Ford F150 pickup. The homeowners were able to activate the GPS which showed the pickup was in Vancouver, Washington. Soon after, the 2019 Ford F150 was recovered in the Vancouver area by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and eventually, the vehicle was returned to the homeowners.

Meanwhile, detectives learned the suspect parked the truck at a Mini-Mart in Vancouver where he purchased some items.

If you can identify him, please email Det. Sgt. Ayers at Wayers@ci.chehalis.wa.us or call Chehalis PD during business hours at (360) 748-8605 to ask to speak with him.

