Matthew Harbert: US Marshals searching for sex offender in Washington state

The U.S. Marshals led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force and the Washington State Department of Corrections is asking for your help in locating this sex offender and fugitive, Matthew Loren Harbert, 39.

Harber tis wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for U.S. Probation violations relating to convictions of Possession of Child Pornography and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Harbert was required by U.S. Probation to report to the Tacoma Residential Re-entry Center (RRC) and never reported to the RRC or Washington State Department of Corrections.

Harbert may be homeless or residing at a local shelter. Harbert has a tattoo on his right forearm of a young man with a gun. Harbert should be considered dangerous.

If you have information on the location of this fugitive, please submit an anonymous tip at http://www.p3tips.com or by calling 1-800-222-8477 or use the P3 tips app on your cell phone.