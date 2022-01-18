Bonney Lake police looking for suspects wanted in merchandise, gun thefts

article

Bonney Lake Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects wanted in a string of crimes.

On Jan. 11, an employee arrived to work at a Home Depot when that employee saw two people he thought were acting suspicious, so he took a photograph of their vehicle. One suspect wearing a tan jacket with his mask down below his nose confronted him about the photo.

Detectives say both suspects later stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Home Depot and fled in a white Chrysler 300, with a California license #8NOY897.

Surveillance video showed the Chrysler return to the Home Depot parking lot where the suspect with the tan jacket broke a window to get into the employee's truck, where he stole a 9MM Smith & Wesson Firearm.

Detectives ran the license plate and learned the vehicle was fraudulently rented at the Avis Rent-A-Car at Sea-Tac Airport on Dec. 5 and is over a month overdue on being returned.

The same vehicle was involved in two thefts and a pursuit in Redmond in December.

Detectives are looking for any help in identifying either of the two suspects. If anyone recognizes these suspects, call the Bonney Lake Police Department Tip Line 253-447-3231 or email detective@cobl.us.

If you wish to remain anonymous and receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, submit the information to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App or at www.P3Tips.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Advertisement