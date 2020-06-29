Baseball's minor leagues cancel 2020 seasons
AP-- Baseball’s minor leagues canceled their seasons on Tuesday after Major League Baseball decided not to provide any players to its affiliated teams amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Seattle Storm coach Dan Hughes to sit out 2020 season
SEATTLE— Dan Hughes will not coach the Seattle Storm during the 2020 WNBA season over concerns about his risk for severe illness if he were to contract COVID-19, the team said Monday.
OL Reign forward Sofia Huerta previews NWSL Challenge Cup on “Q It Up Sports”
Two days before OL Reign open the NWSL Challenge Cup against Sky Blue FC, new forward Sofia Huerta joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Q It Up Sports" Sunday night.