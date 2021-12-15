Pair steals ATM, coin machine from Mountlake Terrace pub, reward offered to ID them

A Mountlake Terrace pub is trying to bounce back after two thieves stole an ATM and a coin machine from their business.

Owners of Ringers Pub have since bolted their new ATM to the floor, but they say the Nov. 30 theft has left employees stunned.

Detectives say a man and a woman in masks used a grinding tool to cut through the lock on the back door. They then stole the coin machine and the ATM. Video shows the man loading the cash machine onto a dolly and the woman wheels it out of the bar.

"We're such a close-knit community here, so this really took us all as a shock. In the 13 years we've been here, we've never had any sort of theft issues before, so it feels very violating and scary," said manager Allianna StLaurent



The burglary has had a big impact on a small business still trying to build back after the pandemic. Their ATM had several thousand dollars in it, plus the cost of the machine itself. And the couple stole about $300 in coins: a loss that has to be absorbed by the owner around Christmastime-- a big blow for a business that considers their customers as friends.

"I believe it's people that have been in the tavern before that knew it was in there. They knew where the back door was. You just don't pick one and go in and do that. They had scoped it out and they knew what was gonna happen," said Det. Sgt. Pat Hatchel with the Mountlake Terrace Police Department.

"The thought that they are still out there and that they possibly used to come in the bar is mind-boggling because we like to think that everybody who comes here is our friend and this is definitely not something a friend would do.," said StLaurent.

The male suspect has on a mask and is wearing coveralls and a plaid shirt. The woman has her mask up as she pushes the dolly out of the tavern and detectives believe she's in her 20's or 30's.

If you know who they are, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. You can text their names and any photos you have through the P3 Tips app that you can download to your cell phone for free or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). It is anonymous. You can also submit tips at www.P3Tips.com.

