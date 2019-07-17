Overdose deaths could finally be going down

U.S. overdose deaths last year likely fell for the first time in nearly three decades, preliminary numbers suggest.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday posted data showing nearly 68,000 drug overdose deaths were reported last year.

Doctors, pharmacists push for opioid overdose reversal drug in homes

SEATTLE -- About 130 people a day are dying from opioid overdoses and those numbers are rising, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, even though fewer pain medications are being prescribed overall.Experts believe patients are in pain and sometimes take more medication than they intend, or mix the drug with others.Some doctors are demanding that Narcan, a drug that can reverse an opioid overdose, be available to everybody prescribed opioids and available at home.Dr.

Fentanyl-related overdose deaths up 70 percent from last year in Washington

EVERETT, Wash. – There’s more troubling news surrounding Washington State’s opioid epidemic.State health officials say they are finding more street drugs laced with powerful fentanyl – and it’s ending up killing people who might not even know they’re taking it.“Everyone knows someone whose suffering from substance abuse disorders,” said Dr.

In the addiction battle, is forced rehab the solution?

QUINCY, Mass. -- The last thing Lizabeth Loud wanted, a month from giving birth, was to be forced into treatment for her heroin and prescription painkiller addiction.But her mother saw no other choice, and sought a judge's order to have her committed against her will.

The Opioid Crisis: Snohomish County providing free needle-disposal kits to public

EVERETT, Wash. --  A new push is underway to tackle a visible and dangerous part of the opioid problem in Snohomish County.One in six of Washington’s opioid overdose deaths occur in Snohomish County, even though the county only makes up 10 percent of the state’s populationAs a result, used needles litter the streets, parks, and neighborhoods.The health district, sheriff’s office and cities in Snohomish County have all teamed up to give people the access to free needle-cleanup kits.A sign posted outside a business last year calling Everett “Tweakerville” was an in-your-face response to a serious problem in Snohomish County.“We’re about 10% of the state’s population but about 18% of the deaths of the overdoses,” said Snohomish Health District Administrator Jefferson Ketchel.So the Snohomish County Health District, along with law enforcement and city leaders, are working to tackle the opioid problem.“We can’t arrest ourselves out of this crisis.

Report: Level of fentanyl in Prince's system was exceedingly high

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A toxicology report from Prince's autopsy, obtained Monday by The Associated Press, shows he had what multiple experts called an "exceedingly high" concentration of fentanyl in his body when he died.Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016.