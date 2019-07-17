Washington state sues Johnson & Johnson over opioid crisis
Washington state sued Johnson & Johnson on Thursday, claiming the company was negligent when it used deceptive marketing to say the drugs were effective for treating pain and were unlikely to cause addiction.
Overdose deaths could finally be going down
U.S. overdose deaths last year likely fell for the first time in nearly three decades, preliminary numbers suggest.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday posted data showing nearly 68,000 drug overdose deaths were reported last year.
Doctors, pharmacists push for opioid overdose reversal drug in homes
SEATTLE -- About 130 people a day are dying from opioid overdoses and those numbers are rising, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, even though fewer pain medications are being prescribed overall.Experts believe patients are in pain and sometimes take more medication than they intend, or mix the drug with others.Some doctors are demanding that Narcan, a drug that can reverse an opioid overdose, be available to everybody prescribed opioids and available at home.Dr.
Washington joins other states in suing major opioid shippers
Washington on Thursday became the latest state to sue major distributors of opioids, saying the companies made billions of dollars while ignoring signs of a growing crisis fueled by addiction to the drugs.
Fentanyl-related overdose deaths up 70 percent from last year in Washington
EVERETT, Wash. – There’s more troubling news surrounding Washington State’s opioid epidemic.State health officials say they are finding more street drugs laced with powerful fentanyl – and it’s ending up killing people who might not even know they’re taking it.“Everyone knows someone whose suffering from substance abuse disorders,” said Dr.
You can now get free needle-cleaning kits in Skagit County
In an attempt to get more used needles off the streets, Skagit County launched a new pilot program on Wednesday.
Congress takes multifaceted approach to try to fight the opioid epidemic
SEATTLE -- A new battle in the war on opioids is brewing from Washington state to Washington D.C.Congress recently passed the Opioid Crisis Response Act, a bill aimed at punishing some drug companies and helping both addicts and law enforcement with tools and money.
Seattle officials say details still pending on council member's proposal to buy, set up safe injection van
SEATTLE -- About a month ago, one Seattle City Council Member promoted the idea of buying a van to use as a safe injection site.Council member Teresa Mosqueda directed the Seattle Department of Human Services to look into purchasing the van for about $350,000.
Possible Tacoma opioid clinic drawing concern despite obvious need
TACOMA, Wash. – The need for opioid treatment centers stretches across the Puget Sound.
In the addiction battle, is forced rehab the solution?
QUINCY, Mass. -- The last thing Lizabeth Loud wanted, a month from giving birth, was to be forced into treatment for her heroin and prescription painkiller addiction.But her mother saw no other choice, and sought a judge's order to have her committed against her will.
Child pricked by dirty needle at Everett park
It happened on Thursday at Garfield Park, right across the street from an elementary school. Parents are outraged.
Recovering addicts fight for child custody after getting clean
SEATTLE -- For many addicts, the trigger is trauma.
Snohomish County officials work to help homeless people suffering from addiction
Snohomish County officials are working to save the lives of homeless people addicted to heroin and opioids.
A young Bothell girl's artwork warns of the dangers of dirty needles in parks
BOTHELL, Wash. -- With this warm weather, so many of us are taking the opportunity to get the kids out of the house.
Unanimous vote for bipartisan opioid bill, but will it be enough?
SEATTLE -- The U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee unanimously passed a bipartisan bill to help states fight the opioid crisis.Sen.
The Opioid Crisis: Snohomish County providing free needle-disposal kits to public
EVERETT, Wash. -- A new push is underway to tackle a visible and dangerous part of the opioid problem in Snohomish County.One in six of Washington’s opioid overdose deaths occur in Snohomish County, even though the county only makes up 10 percent of the state’s populationAs a result, used needles litter the streets, parks, and neighborhoods.The health district, sheriff’s office and cities in Snohomish County have all teamed up to give people the access to free needle-cleanup kits.A sign posted outside a business last year calling Everett “Tweakerville” was an in-your-face response to a serious problem in Snohomish County.“We’re about 10% of the state’s population but about 18% of the deaths of the overdoses,” said Snohomish Health District Administrator Jefferson Ketchel.So the Snohomish County Health District, along with law enforcement and city leaders, are working to tackle the opioid problem.“We can’t arrest ourselves out of this crisis.
Opioid crisis: Top doctor urges access to overdose antidote
The nation's chief doctor wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone to help combat the nation's opioid crisis and save lives.
Report: Level of fentanyl in Prince's system was exceedingly high
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A toxicology report from Prince's autopsy, obtained Monday by The Associated Press, shows he had what multiple experts called an "exceedingly high" concentration of fentanyl in his body when he died.Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016.
Some Pierce County leaders pushing to ban safe injection sites
There is no dispute that more Americans are dying from opioid overdoses. But there is a lot of dispute on how to stop the crisis.
Death penalty for drug traffickers part of Trump opioid plan
President Donald Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for stiffer penalties for drug traffickers, including the death penalty where it's appropriate under the current law.