EVERETT, Wash. -- A new push is underway to tackle a visible and dangerous part of the opioid problem in Snohomish County.One in six of Washington’s opioid overdose deaths occur in Snohomish County, even though the county only makes up 10 percent of the state’s populationAs a result, used needles litter the streets, parks, and neighborhoods.The health district, sheriff’s office and cities in Snohomish County have all teamed up to give people the access to free needle-cleanup kits.A sign posted outside a business last year calling Everett “Tweakerville” was an in-your-face response to a serious problem in Snohomish County.“We’re about 10% of the state’s population but about 18% of the deaths of the overdoses,” said Snohomish Health District Administrator Jefferson Ketchel.So the Snohomish County Health District, along with law enforcement and city leaders, are working to tackle the opioid problem.“We can’t arrest ourselves out of this crisis.

April 24, 2018