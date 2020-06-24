Gas leak prompts evacuations, power outages in downtown Puyallup
UPDATE: The leak was capped and people in the area were able to return to home and work about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Gas leak in Puyallup
Forced evacuations and power shut-offs after gas leak in downtown Puyallup
Family of man killed by Tacoma police officer in 2019 files claim against the department
The family of a Tacoma man shot and killed by police last year is suing the city the police department. Attorneys for the man's mother, who include an attorney representing the family of George Floyd, announced the first step in the lawsuit which will eventually be filed in federal court.
Search continues for 2 missing hikers on Mount Rainier
Mount Rainier National Park Rangers and mountain rescue association teams are still searching for two men who remained missing Friday.
Help ID sex assault suspect seen with dog, accused of preying on women in park
The search is on for a sexual deviant preying on people in a public park.
Help ID serial armed pot shop robbery suspects seen boldly pulling guns, but thwarted by worker's 911 call
Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives are hoping you can help identify a pair of serial armed pot shop robbery suspects.
2 teens killed, 2 hurt in overnight rollover crash, Puyallup police say
Two teenagers were killed and two others hurt in a single-car rollover crash early Friday morning. Police say intoxication may have been a factor.
'Grip on Phase 2 is slipping' as Pierce County sees surge of new COVID-19 cases
Pierce County officials said their “grip on Phase 2 is slipping,” as 35 new COVID-19 cases were announced, Thursday.
Food truck Friday: Boss Mama's Kitchen
Food truck Friday: Boss Mama's Kitchen
Stabbing victim identified
Q13 FOX News
Ferry delays
Q13 FOX News
WATCH: Incredible raw flooding video at Tacoma stadium
WATCH: Incredible raw flooding video at Tacoma stadium. Q13 FOX News.
Trending costumes for kids
Trending costumes for kids. Q13 FOX News
WATCH: How Kaci became a ghost bride, and other makeup tips
WATCH: How Kaci became a ghost bride, and other makeup tips. Q13 FOX News
MORE on this huge breakfast and why people love Marcia`s Silver Spoon Cafe!
MORE on this huge breakfast and why people love Marcia`s Silver Spoon Cafe! Q13 FOX News
VIDEO: More Halloween costume ideas
VIDEO: More Halloween costume ideas. Q13 FOX News
BEHOLD: the largest breakfast you`ve ever seen!
BEHOLD: the largest breakfast you`ve ever seen! Q13 FOX News
Police Accused of Using Surveillance Device
Q13 FOX News
WATCH: It`s a Blue Friday surprise with Blitz for Teacher Appreciation Week!
WATCH: It`s a Blue Friday surprise with Blitz for Teacher Appreciation Week! Q13 FOX News
WATCH: Kaci`s campaign to bring back the thank you wave in traffic
WATCH: Kaci`s campaign to bring back the thank you wave in traffic. Q13 FOX News