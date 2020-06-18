Re-certification test flights for Boeing 737 MAX begin in Seattle
SEATTLE-- Test flights for the re-certification of the Boeing 737 MAX started Monday at Boeing Field in Seattle.
AMC pushes back movie theater reopening by 2 weeks
AMC Theaters, the nation’s largest chain, is pushing back its plans to begin reopening theaters by two weeks following the closure because of COVID-19. The company said Monday that it would open approximately 450 U.S. locations on July 30 and the remaining 150 the following week.
Amazon, Lowe’s give 'thank you' bonuses to front-line US employees as coronavirus cases surge
Amazon, Lowe’s and other major companies have announced bonuses for employees working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic as the number of newly confirmed cases surge in the U.S. and elsewhere.
Pet groomer charged, accused of defying Washington stay-home order
A woman is accused of violating Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order by reopening her pet grooming shop in Vancouver, Washington, in May.
Costco discontinues half-sheet cakes, possibly due to COVID-19
Sad news for sweets lovers and celebrators: Costco is discontinuing sales of its popular sheet cakes.
Microsoft to permanently close all physical stores
Microsoft said Friday it is permanently closing nearly all of its physical stores around the world.
Coronavirus pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy
Chuck E. Cheese - where kids could be kids while parents nursed headaches - is filing for bankruptcy protection.
Businesses sue Seattle over ‘occupied’ protest zone
A collection of Seattle businesses, property owners and residents sued the city Wednesday over its tolerance of an “occupied” protest zone, saying officials have been complicit in depriving them of their rights to their property.
Monsanto to pay $95 million over PCB pollution in Washington state
The agrochemical giant Monsanto has agreed to pay Washington state $95 million to settle a lawsuit that blamed it for pervasive pollution from PCBs — toxic industrial chemicals that have accumulated in plants, fish and people around the globe for decades.
Cheese prices soar to record highs due to shifts in demand during coronavirus pandemic
As with many industries affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the cheese market appears to have been impacted as well, sending recent prices through the roof.
FAA orders fix for engine covers of Boeing 737 Max planes
U.S. safety officials will require all Boeing 737 Max airliners to be inspected for a manufacturing defect on engine coverings that they say could lead to loss of power during flights.
Small Business Sunday: A Bellevue salons COVID-19 makeover puts customer safety first
Small Business Sunday: eTc Tacoma
Patagonia latest brand to join Facebook July ad boycott
The outdoor gear company Patagonia is the latest company to announce an advertising boycott of Facebook and its Instagram app for the month of July — or longer — saying the social media giant has failed to take steps to stop the spread on its platform of “hateful lies and dangerous propaganda.”
Small businesses could receive second PPP loan under new proposal
Small businesses still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and the related economic lockdown could receive a second loan through the Paycheck Protection Program under new legislation introduced by a group of Democratic lawmakers.
Small Business Sunday: For Kirkland salon, a cloud is lifting
As counties slowly reopen, small businesses across the state are starting to welcome back customers.
New guidelines for non-religious weddings, funerals in WA Phases 1-3
SEATTLE -- COVID-19 has given brides and grooms a lot more to worry about this year than just rain on their wedding day. The virus has certainly put a big damper on many couples big day, but a huge announcement Friday from Governor Inslee’s office is making saying I do, suddenly much more possible.
These companies are changing their branding due to racial stereotypes
LOS ANGELES - A growing list of well-known brands are taking a stance against racist stereotypes.
Mrs. Butterworth's undergoing 'brand review' after Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben's announce redesigns
Mrs. Butterworth's brand is another one that will be getting an updated image, after Uncle Ben’s and Aunt Jemima are both reported to be undergoing redesigns in an effort to “eliminate racial bias” in the products.
1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits
WASHINGTON (AP) — About 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, a historically high number, even as the economy increasingly reopens and employers bring some people back to work.