AMC pushes back movie theater reopening by 2 weeks

AMC Theaters, the nation’s largest chain, is pushing back its plans to begin reopening theaters by two weeks following the closure because of COVID-19. The company said Monday that it would open approximately 450 U.S. locations on July 30 and the remaining 150 the following week.

Businesses sue Seattle over ‘occupied’ protest zone

A collection of Seattle businesses, property owners and residents sued the city Wednesday over its tolerance of an “occupied” protest zone, saying officials have been complicit in depriving them of their rights to their property.

Monsanto to pay $95 million over PCB pollution in Washington state

The agrochemical giant Monsanto has agreed to pay Washington state $95 million to settle a lawsuit that blamed it for pervasive pollution from PCBs — toxic industrial chemicals that have accumulated in plants, fish and people around the globe for decades.

Patagonia latest brand to join Facebook July ad boycott

The outdoor gear company Patagonia is the latest company to announce an advertising boycott of Facebook and its Instagram app for the month of July — or longer — saying the social media giant has failed to take steps to stop the spread on its platform of “hateful lies and dangerous propaganda.”

New guidelines for non-religious weddings, funerals in WA Phases 1-3

SEATTLE -- COVID-19 has given brides and grooms a lot more to worry about this year than just rain on their wedding day. The virus has certainly put a big damper on many couples big day, but a huge announcement Friday from Governor Inslee’s office is making saying I do, suddenly much more possible.