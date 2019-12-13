Seahawks’ Russell Wilson: ‘I don’t even want to talk about football’

Seahawks’ Russell Wilson: ‘I don’t even want to talk about football’

“To be honest with you, I don’t even want to talk about football right now,” Wilson said during a video conference Wednesday. “You know, that’s a thing that I don’t even know what that looks like down the road or anything else. I think that none of that matters. I can’t compare football to life and what the black community is going through right now.”

Former Seahawks QB Tarvaris Jackson killed in car crash

Former Seahawks QB Tarvaris Jackson killed in car crash

Former Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died in a car crash in Alabama Sunday evening, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rappaport.He was 36.Jackson was drafted in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft and played four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings from 2006 to 2010 before signing with the Seahawks.

Seahawks DE Jadaveon Clowney shares childhood challenges to support local kids

Seahawks DE Jadaveon Clowney shares childhood challenges to support local kids

SEATTLE -- We have all seen Seahawks defensive end Jadaveon Clowney tear down opposing offenses.But away from football, he's building bonds with kids who have a parent locked up in prison, and he has a very personal reason for investing in them.Clowney has delivered some of the Seahawks' most memorable plays of the season.

Seahawks lift Green Beret to return to battlefield, he repays the gift

Seahawks lift Green Beret to return to battlefield, he repays the gift

To watch the story click: Story on Seahawks lifting Green Beret to return to battlefieldSEATTLE -- Green Beret Ryan Hendrickson says in his darkest days, the Seahawks were there for him.For the 41-year-old member of the U.S. Army Special Forces, his deep connection with his favorite team began half a world away, in Afghanistan in 2010, when Hendrickson stepped on an improvised explosive device.“The explosion and the flash happened," Hendrickson said. "I remember I was on the ground.