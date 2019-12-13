AP source: Suspended WR Josh Gordon applies for NFL reinstatement
Frequently suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon has applied to the NFL for reinstatement, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press.
Seahawks wives lead a walk across I-90 bridge in support of Black Lives Matter movement
MERCER ISLAND - Peace, love, togetherness: that was the message from the people who marched across the I-90 bridge on Saturday.
Pete Carroll expresses regret for not signing Colin Kaepernick to Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll revisited the team’s history with Colin Kaepernick on Thursday and expressed regret for not signing Kaepernick when given the opportunity.
Seahawks beat writer Gregg Bell of Tacoma News Tribune talks NFL, protests, national anthem on 'Q It Up Sports'
Seahawks beat writer Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Q It Up Sports" Sunday night to discuss the current climate of the NFL, with players on the Seahawks speaking out against racial injustice and police brutality, and whether the Hawks will be able to hold training camp on time and at the VMAC in Renton.Video above.
Seahawks’ Russell Wilson: ‘I don’t even want to talk about football’
“To be honest with you, I don’t even want to talk about football right now,” Wilson said during a video conference Wednesday. “You know, that’s a thing that I don’t even know what that looks like down the road or anything else. I think that none of that matters. I can’t compare football to life and what the black community is going through right now.”
Seahawks pledge $500K in donations from 'Players Equality & Justice for All Action Fund'
The Seattle Seahawks on Monday announced $500,000 in donations from the Seahawks Players Equality & Justice for All Action Fund. Quarterback Russell Wilson also shared a statement, saying "my heart hurts" and calling for justice and equality.
Former Seahawks QB Tarvaris Jackson killed in car crash
Former Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died in a car crash in Alabama Sunday evening, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rappaport.He was 36.Jackson was drafted in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft and played four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings from 2006 to 2010 before signing with the Seahawks.
Seahawks DE Jadaveon Clowney shares childhood challenges to support local kids
SEATTLE -- We have all seen Seahawks defensive end Jadaveon Clowney tear down opposing offenses.But away from football, he's building bonds with kids who have a parent locked up in prison, and he has a very personal reason for investing in them.Clowney has delivered some of the Seahawks' most memorable plays of the season.
Seahawks help tackle homelessness, carrying out vision of former owner Paul Allen
RENTON, Wash -- As the Seahawks get ready to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs, they’re already scoring big for local families facing homelessness.Before he passed away, Seahawks owner Paul G.
Band of Brothers: Bond between Hollister twins helps propel brothers into NFL
Watch the story here: Band of Brothers: Seahawks TE Jacob Hollister's storySEATTLE – Tight end Jacob Hollister has come up with huge plays this season, making him one of the biggest surprises for the Seahawks.He’s the pride of Bend, Oregon along with his twin brother Cody.
Q13 Extras Podcast: Seahawks Off the Field
SEATTLE -- We watch them play on TV every week.
Seahawks DT Quinton Jefferson brings attention to program helping troubled youth get back on track
RENTON, Wash -- Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson has made a number of big plays this season.He says he's living the NFL dream thanks to the right influences around him.
Seahawks inspire two local high school students battling serious medical conditions
RENTON, Wash. -- The Seahawks scored big for two students from Liberty High School in Renton who have been through so much.Sixteen-year-old Makenna Thomas has been battling cancer in her spine.
Seahawks star receiver Tyler Lockett shares special bond with great grandma: 'She helped take care of me'
BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett is on pace for his best season yet.
Seahawks lift Green Beret to return to battlefield, he repays the gift
To watch the story click: Story on Seahawks lifting Green Beret to return to battlefieldSEATTLE -- Green Beret Ryan Hendrickson says in his darkest days, the Seahawks were there for him.For the 41-year-old member of the U.S. Army Special Forces, his deep connection with his favorite team began half a world away, in Afghanistan in 2010, when Hendrickson stepped on an improvised explosive device.“The explosion and the flash happened," Hendrickson said. "I remember I was on the ground.
Luke Willson relishing return to Seattle after facing uncertain NFL future
SEATTLE -- A familiar chant can be heard once again this season at Seahawks games.
D.K. Metcalf overcomes serious neck injury to become Seahawks' breakout talent
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AKLHatc5-xA&feature=youtu.beSEATTLE -- Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf is coming off another impressive game, with four catches for 69 yards.
Seahawks lineman D.J. Fluker overcomes two natural disasters, homelessness during journey to NFL
RENTON, Wash-- We're putting a spotlight on Seahawks offensive lineman D.J. Fluker and we need a big one for him.
From intern to Seahawks team president, Chuck Arnold’s story is 26 years in the making
RENTON, Wash. – You could call it a championship in its own right.
Make-A-Wish gives 10 kids the "ultimate" Seahawks experience
RENTON, Wash. -- Some young Seahawks fans who have faced critical illnesses got their wish to meet their favorite players Wednesday.Some of the 10 kids have battled cancer while others have received organ transplants.