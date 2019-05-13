Another dead Asian giant hornet found in Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. -- An Asian giant hornet found on a Bellingham porch is the second confirmed sighting in Washington state this year.A resident found it this week, took a photo and properly reported the honeybee killer to the state Department of Agriculture.

Coast Guard members get close-up view of orcas in Bellingham Bay

BELLINGHAM BAY, Wash. - Members of the US Coast Guard Pacific Northwest division witnessed a rare sight on Tuesday, May 26, when a pod of orcas surfaced near their boat during a training exercise off Bellingham Bay, Washington.After the sailors saw the animals, “we came to all stops and secured the engines,” crewmember Roy Hawes said.“The whales seemed to have decided to check us out, and came by the boat before heading to deeper water,” Hawes added.Information from Storyful

Witness ‘chefs in the wild’ at award winning inn on Lummi Island

LUMMI ISLAND, Wash. -- While Lummi Island is only an 8-minute ferry ride from the shores of Bellingham, it feels like a world away.Escape to The Willows Inn lodge for a 20-course dinner, or enjoy a weekend getaway in one of the several on-site suites.The international award-winning establishment welcomes guests to enjoy a unique farm-to-table experience for breakfast, lunch and especially dinner.