Trans Mountain pipeline has oil leak at Canadian station
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — The Trans Mountain pipeline suffered an oil spill at a Canadian pump station that caused a temporary shut down.
Another dead Asian giant hornet found in Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. -- An Asian giant hornet found on a Bellingham porch is the second confirmed sighting in Washington state this year.A resident found it this week, took a photo and properly reported the honeybee killer to the state Department of Agriculture.
Dozens of Washington cities hold silent marches, work strikes Friday in support of Black Lives Matter
SEATTLE -- Black Lives Matter organizers held dozens of silent marches in Washington cities on Friday, as well as work strikes and other measures to honor the lives lost to police brutality and racial injustice.
Coast Guard members get close-up view of orcas in Bellingham Bay
BELLINGHAM BAY, Wash. - Members of the US Coast Guard Pacific Northwest division witnessed a rare sight on Tuesday, May 26, when a pod of orcas surfaced near their boat during a training exercise off Bellingham Bay, Washington.After the sailors saw the animals, “we came to all stops and secured the engines,” crewmember Roy Hawes said.“The whales seemed to have decided to check us out, and came by the boat before heading to deeper water,” Hawes added.Information from Storyful
Fishing trawler in Washington state has 86 coronavirus cases
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A fishing trawler in Washington state has 86 crew members who tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said.
Life is not-so-sweet for Washington raspberry growers right now
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. -- Half circles of leafy green beauty, arching up about seven feet high and stretching into the distance nearly as far as the eye can see.
Witness ‘chefs in the wild’ at award winning inn on Lummi Island
LUMMI ISLAND, Wash. -- While Lummi Island is only an 8-minute ferry ride from the shores of Bellingham, it feels like a world away.Escape to The Willows Inn lodge for a 20-course dinner, or enjoy a weekend getaway in one of the several on-site suites.The international award-winning establishment welcomes guests to enjoy a unique farm-to-table experience for breakfast, lunch and especially dinner.
A sleeping giant: Beautiful Mt. Baker considered a ‘very high threat’ for eruption
BELLINGHAM, Wash. -- "Mountains are unpredictable, and there's no guarantee of anything," says John Gargett.
A fun escape: Bellingham hotel welcomes dogs and their humans to enjoy the view
The first employee you'll meet when you walk into the Hotel Bellwether is Bella, the canine concierge. She and the staff at the hotel with stunning views pride themselves on hospitality.
The Ground Floor offers shelter for homeless teens in Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM -- Youngsters facing homelessness have a new option in Whatcom County.The First Congregational Church of Bellingham created a new, 3,500-square-foot space for homeless youth.
Local fights for new park in Bellingham’s fastest growing area
For now, it still belongs to the geese. But soon, people will converge on 25 acres of rolling hills in the north end of Bellingham where the new Cordata park will be built.
Bellingham home to crazy sock fashion brand loved by Presidents and public
BELLINGHAM, Wash – You know the names Armani, Gucci, Chanel.
Nonprofit brings veterinary care to pets at Bellingham homeless shelter
Bellingham's Lighthouse Mission, the organization that cares for the homeless in Bellingham, has partnered with Pets for the Homeless to bring veterinary care to the animals that belong to people experiencing homelessness.
Abundance Swap in Bellingham an alternative to holiday shopping
BELLINGHAM, Wash. -- If you feel like saving money and getting away from the long lines and crowds at big-box stores, there's another option to get your holiday haul.The 8th Annual Abundance Swap is happening in Bellingham next week.
High winds wreak havoc in Skagit and Whatcom counties, warning in place until Tuesday
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. -- A high wind warning was issued Monday for Skagit and Whatcom counties, where gusts of up to 45 mph blew through the area.Some people living in Skagit County say they were caught off guard by just how powerful the winds could be.“It’s pretty crazy.
Whatcom County farm reintegrates veterans to civilian life through agriculture
LYNDEN, Wash. -- Located about nine miles south of the Canadian border, in Whatcom County, food is being grown.
Washington weed retailer says Canada's legalization 'will help' business
At 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Canada became the largest country in the world to legalize recreational marijuana. And at least one marijuana retail shop less than two miles from the border isn't worried legalization will cut into stateside profit.
Prosecutors: 71-year-old man murdered on trail stabbed 30+ times
Police say a 71-year-old man from the North Sound was murdered over the weekend and investigators say he was the latest victim in a string of violent attacks that happened across the city of Bellingham on Saturday.
One killed in Bellingham random assault spree, two hurt
A man is dead and two people are hurt after a random attack spree in Bellingham Saturday morning. The suspect is now in custody, according to police.