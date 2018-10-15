Carl Reiner, beloved creator of ‘Dick Van Dyke Show,’ dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Carl Reiner, the ingenious and versatile writer, actor and director who broke through as a “second banana” to Sid Caesar and rose to comedy’s front ranks as creator of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and straight man to Mel Brooks’ “2000 Year Old Man,” has died. He was 98.

AMC pushes back movie theater reopening by 2 weeks

AMC Theaters, the nation’s largest chain, is pushing back its plans to begin reopening theaters by two weeks following the closure because of COVID-19. The company said Monday that it would open approximately 450 U.S. locations on July 30 and the remaining 150 the following week.

AMC Theaters reverses course on masks after backlash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation’s largest movie theater chain changed its position on mask-wearing less than a day after the company became a target on social media for saying it would defer to local governments on the issue.

Senator John McCain dead at 81

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Senator John McCain has died at 81.McCain died one day after his family announced he had stopped treatment for brain cancer.

Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, has died

Aretha Franklin, the undisputed "Queen of Soul" who sang with matchless style on such classics as "Think," ''I Say a Little Prayer" and her signature song, "Respect," and stood as a cultural icon around the globe, has died at age 76 from advanced pancreatic cancer.

Actor Tab Hunter, star of 'Damn Yankees' movie, dies age 86

Tab Hunter, the blond actor and singer who was a heartthrob for millions of teenagers in the 1950s with such films as "Battle Cry" and "Damn Yankees" and received new attention decades later when he revealed that he was gay, has died. He was 86.

The original 'Kiss Me, Kate' diva Patricia Morison dies at 103

Patricia Morison, who originated the role of an overemotional diva in the Broadway musical "Kiss Me, Kate," starred on stage opposite Yul Brynner in "The King and I" and appeared in films alongside Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn, died Sunday at age 103.