Carl Reiner, beloved creator of ‘Dick Van Dyke Show,’ dies
NEW YORK (AP) — Carl Reiner, the ingenious and versatile writer, actor and director who broke through as a “second banana” to Sid Caesar and rose to comedy’s front ranks as creator of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and straight man to Mel Brooks’ “2000 Year Old Man,” has died. He was 98.
AMC pushes back movie theater reopening by 2 weeks
AMC Theaters, the nation’s largest chain, is pushing back its plans to begin reopening theaters by two weeks following the closure because of COVID-19. The company said Monday that it would open approximately 450 U.S. locations on July 30 and the remaining 150 the following week.
The Dixie Chicks change their name to 'The Chicks'
The Grammy-winning Dixie Chicks are now just “The Chicks.”
'Jaws,' 'Black Panther' and more coming back to the drive-in
“Jaws,” “Black Panther” and “Back to the Future” are just a few of the modern popcorn classics coming to the drive-in this summer.
AMC Theaters reverses course on masks after backlash
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation’s largest movie theater chain changed its position on mask-wearing less than a day after the company became a target on social media for saying it would defer to local governments on the issue.
Actor Daniel Masterson, 'Hyde' on That '70s Show, charged with forcibly raping 3 women
LOS ANGELES - Actor Daniel Masterson, most commonly known for his roles as Steven Hyde in That '70s Show and Jameson "Rooster" Bennett in The Ranch, was charged Wednesday with forcibly raping three women, the district attorney's office announced.
'A giant in Washington history': Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft and owner of Seahawks, dead at 65
Paul Allen, one of the most influential businessmen and philanthropists in Seattle history and the owner of the Seattle Seahawks, died Monday at the age of 65.
Tex Winter, innovative basketball coach, dead at 96
Tex Winter, the innovative "Triangle Offense" pioneer who assisted Phil Jackson on NBA championship teams with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, has died. He was 96.
Senator John McCain dead at 81
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Senator John McCain has died at 81.McCain died one day after his family announced he had stopped treatment for brain cancer.
Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul, has died
Aretha Franklin, the undisputed "Queen of Soul" who sang with matchless style on such classics as "Think," ''I Say a Little Prayer" and her signature song, "Respect," and stood as a cultural icon around the globe, has died at age 76 from advanced pancreatic cancer.
Ex-WWE wrestler Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart dead at 63
WWE wrestler Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart has died at the age of 63, according to a statement from the WWE.
Nancy Sinatra Sr., first wife of Frank Sinatra, dies at 101
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nancy Sinatra Sr., the childhood sweetheart of Frank Sinatra who became the first of his four wives and the mother of his three children, has died.
Actor Tab Hunter, star of 'Damn Yankees' movie, dies age 86
Tab Hunter, the blond actor and singer who was a heartthrob for millions of teenagers in the 1950s with such films as "Battle Cry" and "Damn Yankees" and received new attention decades later when he revealed that he was gay, has died. He was 86.
Richard ‘Old Man’ Harrison of Pawn Stars dies at age 77
One of the beloved stars of the hit show “Pawn Stars” has passed away at the age of 77.
Iconic Northwest skateboarder and skatepark designer Mark 'Monk' Hubbard dies
SEATTLE -- Legendary Northwest skateboarder and skatepark designer Mark "Monk" Hubbard has died.Hubbard was the president and founder of Grindline Skateparks, headquartered in West Seattle.
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead in France at 61
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Designer Kate Spade found dead in New York apartment, officials say
Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her apartment Tuesday in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.
'Deadliest Catch' captain Blake Painter found dead in his Oregon home
“Deadliest Catch” captain Blake Painter was found dead in his Oregon home Friday, the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office confirmed. He was 38 years old.
The original 'Kiss Me, Kate' diva Patricia Morison dies at 103
Patricia Morison, who originated the role of an overemotional diva in the Broadway musical "Kiss Me, Kate," starred on stage opposite Yul Brynner in "The King and I" and appeared in films alongside Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn, died Sunday at age 103.