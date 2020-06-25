Human remains washed up near Alki Beach ID'd as 27-year-old man, 36-year-old woman
Detectives say they don't believe the remains are tied to any open investigations in the Puget Sound region.
Family of man killed by Tacoma police officer in 2019 files claim against the department
The family of a Tacoma man shot and killed by police last year is suing the city the police department. Attorneys for the man's mother, who include an attorney representing the family of George Floyd, announced the first step in the lawsuit which will eventually be filed in federal court.
Witnesses detail deadly CHOP shooting, fear for lives
SEATTLE -- With gunfire echoing through Capitol Hill in the early morning hours, it was another sleepless night of fear for those around CHOP, the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest.
Calls to end Seattle's 'CHOP' zone increase as protestors say they won't leave
SEATTLE – Protestors said they believe they are not to blame for the violence that has unfolded at the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone, known as CHOP. Many of them said they are not leaving the occupation until their demands for reform are met by city leaders.
'Enough': 1 killed, 1 critically injured in shooting in Seattle's protest zone
A 16-year-old boy was killed and a younger teenager was wounded early Monday in Seattle’s “occupied” protest zone — the second deadly shooting in the area that local officials have vowed to change after business complaints and criticism from President Donald Trump.
Video shows Detroit police cruiser plowing into demonstrators during Sunday night protest
A 27-second video appeared on Facebook Sunday night showing a tense encounter between police and protesters.
Feds: Seattle VA medical staffer stole, sold respirators
Federal prosecutors say a staffer at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Seattle stole respirators and other equipment, then sold it online amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Grand jury indicts 3 suspects in Ahmaud Arbery murder case
A grand jury has returned indictments of the three suspects in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
CAPTURED: Sharp-eyed WMW viewer helps Seattle Police identify, arrest bank robbery suspect
Seattle Police have arrested the suspect who handed a note to a Bank of America teller, implying she had a weapon and demanding money on May 1st, 2020.
Help ID crew of robbers seen stealing iPhone from worker on break, putting gun to his head and assaulting him
Seattle Police are asking for the public's help to identify any of four suspects who attacked and robbed a man who was taking a break from his job.
$6,000 REWARD: Video shows witness and suspect vehicles wanted in murder of Conner Dassa-Holland
There are new clues in the heart-wrenching murder of a young man on Mother's Day and a $6,000 reward offered to help find his killers.
Pet groomer charged, accused of defying Washington stay-home order
A woman is accused of violating Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order by reopening her pet grooming shop in Vancouver, Washington, in May.
Help ID rookie-like armed gas station robber who left gun on counter, dropped money on floor
Kirkland Police are asking for the public's help to identify an armed robbery suspect last seen running towards NE 124th St.
Help ID sex assault suspect seen with dog, accused of preying on women in park
The search is on for a sexual deviant preying on people in a public park.
Help ID serial armed pot shop robbery suspects seen boldly pulling guns, but thwarted by worker's 911 call
Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives are hoping you can help identify a pair of serial armed pot shop robbery suspects.
Portland, Oregon protesters set fire to police precinct, tear gas used
The mayor and newly appointed police chief of Portland, Oregon, on Friday sharply criticized protesters who set fire to a police precinct and vandalized businesses the night before, saying continued violence at protests is preventing the city from moving forward with meaningful reform.
Help ID serial post office burglary suspect accused of stealing more than 100 packages, postal computer
United States Postal Service Inspectors need your help identifying a burglary suspect accused of targeting several post offices in Kitsap County.
Help ID well-disguised pot shop robbers; one armed with unique AK pistol, other carrying big garbage bag
Seattle Police are asking for your help to identify two armed pot shop robbery suspects who struck late at night.
'She's precious to me:' Snohomish cold case detective identifies Jane Doe murder victim after 40 years
A decades long mystery out of Snohomish County has finally been solved.
Neighbors, workers describe unrest: Lawsuit claims city endorses CHOP
While there are no signs protests inside CHOP are winding down, and city leaders continue to allow streets in Capitol Hill to remain occupied, business owners and residents caught in the middle are now demanding they get a fair shake.