Kraken get fourth pick in NHL Draft Lottery
The Seattle Kraken will pick fourth in this summer's NHL Entry Draft after Tuesday's NHL Draft Lottery.
Kraken re-sign Max McCormick to two-year deal
The Seattle Kraken have re-signed forward Max McCormick to a two-year deal worth $1.525 million.
Kraken notebook: Goalie coach Andrew Allen not retained
The Seattle Kraken aren't renewing the contract of goalie coach Andrew Allen after a disappointing first seasons for goaltenders Philipp Grubauer and Chris Driedger.
Lake Stevens man referees final NHL game with Kraken win at home
The sport of hockey has always connected Lake Stevens referee Vaughan Rody to family. Whether it was playing outdoors growing up, or officiating in the National Hockey League.
Kraken sign second-round pick Ryker Evans to entry-level deal
The Seattle Kraken signed 2021 second-round pick Ryker Evans to a three-year entry-level contract on Friday.
Seattle Kraken add Marshawn Lynch, Macklemore as minority team owners
The Kraken announced Monday that Grammy winner Macklemore and former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch are joining the minority investor group.
Mom's strength through MS fuels Kraken's Jared McCann
Jared McCann leads the Seattle Kraken with 25 goals scored this season. With no playoffs this year, he’s looking to make the most of the team's nine remaining regular season games.
Kraken game at Winnipeg on Wednesday postponed due to weather
The Seattle Kraken's game scheduled for Wednesday against the Winnipeg Jets has been postponed due to severe weather expected to hit Manitoba.
Top draft pick Matty Beniers joins Kraken, appears set to debut at Calgary
The Seattle Kraken will get to see top draft pick Matty Beniers play for the team over the final 10 games of the season.
Kraken's wait for Matty Beniers could be nearing end after Michigan eliminated
With the elimination of the Michigan Wolverines by the Denver Pioneers in the Frozen Four on Thursday, the countdown is seemingly on toward top draft pick Matty Beniers making his debut with the Seattle Kraken.
Kole Lind making most of opportunity with Kraken
Right winger Kole Lind is doing his best to make a strong impression for the Seattle Kraken over the closing stretch of the team's inaugural season.
Kraken recall Cale Fleury from AHL Charlotte
The Seattle Kraken recalled defenseman Cale Fleury from the Charlotte Checkers on Tuesday.
Kraken officially eliminated from playoff contention
A 4-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in October kicked off the first season in the history of the Seattle Kraken. A 3-0 loss to the Golden Knights in Seattle on Wednesday night officially eliminated the team from playoff contention in their debut campaign.
Ron Francis says slew of trades position Kraken to be better next year
The Seattle Kraken made six trades in the last week as general manager Ron Francis reshaped the path ahead for the franchise ahead of Monday's NHL trade deadline.
Kraken acquire Daniel Sprong, draft picks from Capitals for Marcus Johansson
The Seattle Kraken acquired forward Daniel Sprong and two future draft picks from the Washington Capitals on Monday in exchange for forward Marcus Johansson.
Kraken trade Jeremy Lauzon to Nashville, Mason Appleton to Winnipeg
The Seattle Kraken have traded defenseman Jeremy Lauzon to the Nashville Predators and forward Mason Appleton to the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for draft picks.
Kraken trade Mark Giordano, Colin Blackwell to Maple Leafs for draft picks
The Seattle Kraken have traded defenseman and team captain Mark Giordano, and forward Colin Blackwell to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for two second-round draft picks and a third-round pick.
Mark Giordano waiting through uncertainty of trade discussions
Seattle Kraken defenseman and team captain Mark Giordano will not play against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday as the team continues to hold him out of games ahead of Monday's NHL trade deadline.
Kraken trade Calle Jarnrok to Flames for three draft picks
The Seattle Kraken have traded forward Calle Jarnkrok to the Calgary Flames in exchange for a trio of draft selections over the next three seasons.
Kraken place Joonas Donskoi on IR, recall Kole Lind
The Seattle Kraken have placed winger Joonas Donskoi on injured reserve and recalled forward Kole Lind from the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL.