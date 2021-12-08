Seattle Police searching for convicted rapist accused in sexual assault and violent attack

Seattle Police are asking for the public’s help to find 39-year-old Owen McCallum-Cottle, a convicted rapist wanted in connection with a sexual assault and violent attack.

Detectives said he was a guest at a home in north Seattle on April 29 and after a night of drinking alcohol, he entered a sleeping woman’s room at around 6 a.m., got into bed with her and started sexually assaulting her.

According to court documents, the woman woke up in shock and tried to get McCallum-Cottle off of her. The victim reported that he responded with physical violence and threats saying, "Women like you are the reason I went to prison" and "I’m not afraid to hurt you".

She was eventually able to escape and went to wake up a roommate for help, then ran to her vehicle outside and called 911.

Police said McCallum followed her to the other bedroom, then started screaming at the roommate and kept calling the woman a ‘b****’ before viciously attacking her roommate, strangling him multiple times and biting his face and upper cheek area. At one point, McCallum tore off his own necklace and shirt.

The roommate was able to fend McCallum-Cottle off and ran to arm himself with a knife while screaming for other roommates to call police. McCallum-Cottle then left the home and drove away in a dark-colored Jeep.

King County Prosecutors have charged him with indecent liberties and second-degree assault. A felony warrant has been issued for his arrest.

McCallum-Cottle has a conviction for third-degree rape after he pled guilty in 2006 to a similar crime in which he entered a sleeping victim’s room and started sexually assaulting her. His duty to register as a sex offender expired in 2016.

His most recent conviction was for fourth-degree assault domestic violence in King County in 2019. His other convictions include attempt failure to register as a sex offender in 2006, fourth-degree assault in 2005 and reckless driving in 2016.

McCallum-Cottle is 5’10" and weighs 215 pounds. He was last known to be living in Kent and Puyallup but has lived in Renton as well.

He has a large gorilla tattoo on his chest and his hands are tattooed.

Detectives say he was last known to be working as a journeyman ironworker.

If you can tell Seattle Police where to find him, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. You can text the tip through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free, submit it at P3Tips.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

