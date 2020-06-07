OL Reign forward Sofia Huerta previews NWSL Challenge Cup on "Q It Up Sports"
Two days before OL Reign open the NWSL Challenge Cup against Sky Blue FC, new forward Sofia Huerta joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Q It Up Sports" Sunday night.
Commentary: That new arena name? I'll meet you at "The Greenhouse" (or "The Key")
We start with an admission: When I first read that the arena at Seattle Center would be named “Climate Pledge Arena,” I legitimately thought it was a headline from the satirical website, “The Onion.”
Commentary: Baseball is still our national pastime right now – but for all the wrong reasons
If the last couple months are any indication, baseball deserves to still be our national pastime – but for all the wrong reasons.
Commentary: Remain hopeful, but prepare to be disappointed for road bumps in upcoming seasons
We’re now less than a week from the start of the very first pro sports league involving teams in North America getting underway.
Commentary: NFL apology to likely result in more kneeling during anthem – but has overall perspective changed?
This has been quite a week.