Bellevue Police seek ID of 2 suspects who stole 350-pound safe full of guns, jewelry

Bellevue Police need help identifying two suspects in an apartment burglary.

Authorities say two men are suspected of stealing a 350-pound, five-foot tall safe loaded with guns, jewelry and gold coins. Surveillance video appears to show the two men entering an apartment building between 6:30-7:30 a.m. on Jan. 2, where detectives say they loaded the hefty safe into the back of their SUV and sped off.

Suspect descriptions are limited, but police described them as white men, one heavy-set and the other with a medium build.

The suspect vehicle is a white Hyundai Santa Fe with visible paint damage on the back end.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or submit an anonymous tip through P3Tips.com, referencing case # 22-0000235. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.

