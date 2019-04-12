Attorney General to review 30 police deadly force probes for conflicts

Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Tuesday his office will review at least 30 investigations of police use of deadly force to ensure they followed a new state law in the wake of the questionable handling of an investigation into the death of 33-year-old Manuel Ellis while in Tacoma police custody.

Thurston, Kittitas and Walla Walla counties approved for Phase 2 reopening

CAMP MURRAY, Wash. -- Three more counties -- Kittitas, Thurston, and Walla Walla -- have been approved for Phase 2 reopening under the governor's Safe Start plan to reopen the economy.This brings the total number of counties allowed to reopen barber shops, salons, dine-in service at restaurants and more to 24: Adams, Asotin, Columbia, Cowlitz, Ferry, Garfield, Grant, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Kittitas, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Pacific, Pend Orielle, San Juan, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla, and Whitman.

Tumwater teachers overwhelmingly approve new contract

After striking for more than two weeks, teachers in Tumwater could be heading back to class. The Tumwater Education Association announced they will vote on a tentative contract agreement Monday morning. 

Thurston County cat mutilations: Your questions answered

Thirteen cats have been mutilated in Thurston County since October. The killings have put neighborhoods and cities on edge and prompted the creation of a six-member task force of veteran detectives with one goal: to find the serial cat killer.