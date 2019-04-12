Far-right group founder says Sacha Baron Cohen allegedly pranked rally with racist singalong
Video recorded of a performer singing offensive lyrics at a rally hosted by Washington Three Percent, a far-right group, was allegedly an elaborate prank carried out by “Borat” actor Sacha Baron Cohen, according to the group’s former leader.
Washington population tops 7.6 million
OLYMPIA, Wash.— Washington’s population has topped 7.6 million, with growth coming mostly from those moving to the state.
Attorney General to review 30 police deadly force probes for conflicts
Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Tuesday his office will review at least 30 investigations of police use of deadly force to ensure they followed a new state law in the wake of the questionable handling of an investigation into the death of 33-year-old Manuel Ellis while in Tacoma police custody.
Vandals damage mayor's home and other parts of Olympia following protest
OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Olympia businesses and residents were left cleaning up a lot of vandalism following a protest on Friday that even caused damage to the mayor's home.
Thurston County prepares to apply for Phase 3 of state's COVID-19 recovery plan
OLYMPIA – A growing number of places are now in Phase 3 in the Safe Start Washington Plan, a gradual approach towards recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Protesters mobilize for rally and march in Olympia
Several hundred people rallied and marched in Washington’s capital city Tuesday night.
Thurston, Kittitas and Walla Walla counties approved for Phase 2 reopening
CAMP MURRAY, Wash. -- Three more counties -- Kittitas, Thurston, and Walla Walla -- have been approved for Phase 2 reopening under the governor's Safe Start plan to reopen the economy.This brings the total number of counties allowed to reopen barber shops, salons, dine-in service at restaurants and more to 24: Adams, Asotin, Columbia, Cowlitz, Ferry, Garfield, Grant, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Kittitas, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Pacific, Pend Orielle, San Juan, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla, and Whitman.
10 more counties - including Thurston, Kitsap and Clallam - can apply for Phase 2 reopening
OLYMPIA -- Ten more counties in Washington state are now eligible to apply for Phase 2 of Gov.
Toxic algae already blooming in Summit Lake
Summit Lake is once again dealing with a toxic algae bloom.
Suspicious fire destroys Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall in Lacey
LACEY, Wash. -- Fire ripped through a Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall early Friday morning in Lacey.Lacey firefighters told Q13 News that someone called 911 just before 3:45 a.m. and multiple agencies are at the scene.
'This is my way of keeping them alive in my heart': Centralia Dad brings tragic lessons to classroom
Brad Tower is helping this class brainstorm a project to start a fire safety campaign at their school. "This is the first time that I've come and talked in public about the details of the fire."
Skinned dog in Olympia wasn't abused, had gone through taxidermy
A dog that was found skinned in the woods outside Olympia last week had been ethically euthanized and undergone taxidermy, the Thurston County sheriff’s office said Wednesday night.
Couple finds skinned dog near Thurston County river: 'He had no ears, no tail, no paws'
A couple walking a trail in Thurston County made a gruesome discovery Friday night: a mutilated dog.
Dog found skinned with its tail removed in Thurston County
A couple out for a walk made a gruesome discovery Friday: a dead dog that had been skinned and its tail removed.
Three arrested after dozens gather to protest closing of downtown Olympia park
Three people were arrested -- two of them on felony charges -- after protesters gathered in downtown Olympia Saturday afternoon to protest the closure of Artesian Commons Park.
Parents heartbroken after remains of daughter found in South Hill; death treated as homicide
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains discovered last week in South Hill as 41-year-old Ginger Gover, who has been missing since July 29.
Tumwater teachers overwhelmingly approve new contract
After striking for more than two weeks, teachers in Tumwater could be heading back to class. The Tumwater Education Association announced they will vote on a tentative contract agreement Monday morning.
2 dead in home-built aircraft crash near Tenino
Two men were killed when a home-built aircraft crashed Friday in southeast Thurston County.
Judge sides with Tumwater School District, orders striking teachers back to work
A judge sided with the Tumwater School District on Wednesday morning, and ordered teachers to end their strike and return to work.
Thurston County cat mutilations: Your questions answered
Thirteen cats have been mutilated in Thurston County since October. The killings have put neighborhoods and cities on edge and prompted the creation of a six-member task force of veteran detectives with one goal: to find the serial cat killer.