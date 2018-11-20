7 Summer essentials with The Go-To Girlfriend

SEATTLE, Wash., -- Now that we are seeing more counties opening up, more of us are getting out and about. With the summer months upon us, it is a great time to start looking for products to make your life easier while you enjoy the great outdoors.

Honda recalls minivan over sliding door problem

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling 122,000 minivans worldwide because the sliding doors can open while the vans are moving.The recall covers Odyssey vans from 2018 and 2019.Honda says some parts in the power door rear latches can stick and stop the doors from fastening securely.

Cucumbers sold at Costco raising health concerns; six sickened with Salmonella

OLYMPIA -- State health officials are investigating six cases of Salmonella linked to English cucumbers sold at Costco.Cases have been reported in King, Snohomish, Thurston, Yakima and Pierce counties, the Washington State Department of Health said.Five of the six people impacted reported eating English cucumbers from various Costco stores in Washington.

Ford recalls 2M pickup trucks; seat belts can cause fires

DETROIT (AP) — Under pressure from U.S. safety regulators, Ford is recalling about 2 million F-150 pickup trucks in North America because the seat belts can spark and cause fires.The recall, which covers trucks from the 2015 through 2018 model years, comes about one month after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating fires in the pickups, which are the top-selling vehicles in the United States.Ford said Thursday that it has 23 reports of smoke or fire in U.S. and Canadian trucks, but it's not aware of any injuries.