Costco discontinues half-sheet cakes, possibly due to COVID-19
Sad news for sweets lovers and celebrators: Costco is discontinuing sales of its popular sheet cakes.
Cheese prices soar to record highs due to shifts in demand during coronavirus pandemic
As with many industries affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the cheese market appears to have been impacted as well, sending recent prices through the roof.
Father’s Day deals at local, chain restaurants around Seattle
This year, Father’s Day may look different from others, considering the various coronavirus restrictions on indoor dining.
Children’s Robitussin products recalled over incorrect dosing cups
GSK Consumer Healthcare is voluntarily recalling two lots of Children’s Robitussin.
These companies are changing their branding due to racial stereotypes
LOS ANGELES - A growing list of well-known brands are taking a stance against racist stereotypes.
Mrs. Butterworth's undergoing 'brand review' after Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben's announce redesigns
Mrs. Butterworth's brand is another one that will be getting an updated image, after Uncle Ben’s and Aunt Jemima are both reported to be undergoing redesigns in an effort to “eliminate racial bias” in the products.
Target permanently raises starting hourly pay to $15
NEW YORK (AP) — Target Corp. says it’s permanently increasing starting hourly wages for its workers to $15 beginning July 5, several months ahead of schedule.
After 130 years, Aunt Jemima will vanish from packaging
NEW YORK (AP) — After more than 130 years, Aunt Jemima is being removed from packaging for syrup and pancake mix.
7-Eleven Day canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic, chain still giving out free July Slurpees
The long-standing tradition from the retail vendor, 7-Eleven, has canceled their popular celebration this year, 7-Eleven Day.
FCC calls hours-long T-Mobile service outage ‘unacceptable’
The head of the U.S. communications regulator said T-Mobile’s nationwide, hours-long outage Monday was “unacceptable” and that the Federal Communications Commission will investigate.
T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T and Verizon customers reporting widespread cell service outages
A large number of T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T and Verizon customers across the country said they were experiencing outages with their cell service Monday.
7 Summer essentials with The Go-To Girlfriend
SEATTLE, Wash., -- Now that we are seeing more counties opening up, more of us are getting out and about. With the summer months upon us, it is a great time to start looking for products to make your life easier while you enjoy the great outdoors.
Trader Joe’s, Costco, Whole Foods have best coronavirus safety measures among grocery stores: Survey
Trader Joe’s, Costco Wholesale and Whole Foods Market have been ranked as the top three grocery retailers with top-tier coronavirus health and safety protocols, according to Ipsos Group S.A., one of the largest market research and consulting firms in the world.
Honda recalls minivan over sliding door problem
DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling 122,000 minivans worldwide because the sliding doors can open while the vans are moving.The recall covers Odyssey vans from 2018 and 2019.Honda says some parts in the power door rear latches can stick and stop the doors from fastening securely.
Cucumbers sold at Costco raising health concerns; six sickened with Salmonella
OLYMPIA -- State health officials are investigating six cases of Salmonella linked to English cucumbers sold at Costco.Cases have been reported in King, Snohomish, Thurston, Yakima and Pierce counties, the Washington State Department of Health said.Five of the six people impacted reported eating English cucumbers from various Costco stores in Washington.
Ford recalls 2M pickup trucks; seat belts can cause fires
DETROIT (AP) — Under pressure from U.S. safety regulators, Ford is recalling about 2 million F-150 pickup trucks in North America because the seat belts can spark and cause fires.The recall, which covers trucks from the 2015 through 2018 model years, comes about one month after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating fires in the pickups, which are the top-selling vehicles in the United States.Ford said Thursday that it has 23 reports of smoke or fire in U.S. and Canadian trucks, but it's not aware of any injuries.
Ritz announces recall of Ritz Bits and Ritz sandwiches due to salmonella risk
The company that manufactures Ritz announced a recall of some of its products due to a risk of salmonella contamination.
Mazda recalls 270,000 vehicles over Takata airbags
Mazda is recalling nearly 270,000 vehicles with Takata airbags that have the potential to explode.
Kia recalls 106,000 Sedona minivans for sliding-door problem
Kia is recalling 106,428 model year 2015-2018 Sedona minivans because their sliding doors may not automatically reverse if they close on a limb, according to documents filed at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
RECALL: Milo’s Kitchen dog treats may contain elevated levels of thyroid hormone
The company that sells Milo’s Kitchen® dog treats has issued a voluntary recall of two flavors because the products may contain elevated levels of beef thyroid hormone.