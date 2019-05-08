AP sources: White House aware of Russian bounties in 2019

AP sources: White House aware of Russian bounties in 2019

Top officials in the White House were aware in early 2019 of classified intelligence indicating Russia was secretly offering bounties to the Taliban for the deaths of Americans, a full year earlier than has been previously reported, according to U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the intelligence.

US citizens likely to be left out as Europe reopens borders

Americans are unlikely to be allowed into more than 30 European countries for business or tourism when the continent begins next week to open its borders to the world, due to the spread of the coronavirus and President Donald Trump’s ban on European visitors.

Green fireball streaks across night sky in Australia

PIBARA, Australia - Sky-gazers in Western Australia captured the beauty of a green fireball burning across the night sky over the weekend.A green fireball — identified as a possible meteor — was seen lighting up the dark sky in Western Australia’s remote Pibara region on June 14.RELATED: What you should know about SpaceX’s Crew DragonThe video was captured and posted to Facebook by Benn Atkinson.The video shows the cosmic spectacle moving across the sky with an intense green glow.The video was taken from the vantage point of the BHP Redmont Rail Camp.A post by the American Meteor Society (AMS) identified that a Beta Equulid meteor shower was due to occur between June 7 and June 30, with maximum activity on June 14.According to AMS, fireballs are extremely rare, and the majority of fireballs are only visible for a few seconds.RELATED: NASA to send ‘VIPER’ rover to the Moon, will search for waterStoryful contributed to this report.

UK drops plan to get all young children in school by summer

LONDON (AP) — The British government on Tuesday backed away from plans to have all primary school children return to school in England before the summer holidays, following concerns by principals that they could not meet coronavirus social distancing requirements if everyone returned.

Trade talks resume as tariff deadline looms

U.S. and Chinese negotiators are to resume trade talks just hours before the United States is set to raise tariffs on Chinese imports in a dramatic escalation of tensions between the world's two biggest economies.In Beijing, Chinese officials said Thursday they will retaliate if President Donald Trump goes ahead with more tariff hikes but offered no specific penalties.The talks starting up again Thursday were thrown into disarray this week after top U.S. trade negotiator Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin accused the Chinese of reneging on commitments they'd made earlier.

Two American service members killed in Afghanistan

U.S. forces say two American service members have been killed during an operation in Afghanistan.The U.S. and NATO Resolute Support mission says the Americans were killed while conducting an operation on Friday.

Russell Wilson's run-in at ESPYs another chapter in another memorable offseason

SEATTLE - It wouldn't be the NFL offseason if Russell Wilson wasn't making the news in weird ways.As has become his custom, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback found himself in head-scratching headlines after a run-in with a comedian at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.The comedian, whose goes by the name Shiggy, is mostly internet-famous.