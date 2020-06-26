AMC pushes back movie theater reopening by 2 weeks

AMC pushes back movie theater reopening by 2 weeks

AMC Theaters, the nation’s largest chain, is pushing back its plans to begin reopening theaters by two weeks following the closure because of COVID-19. The company said Monday that it would open approximately 450 U.S. locations on July 30 and the remaining 150 the following week.

Healthy Living: Medication Shortage
video

Healthy Living: Medication Shortage

The FDA just announced a shortage in the popular antidepressant, Zoloft. Dr. Jim Polo the Behavioral Health Medical Director with Regence says this is likely because of an increase in demand during this Pandemic.

Walmart issues third coronavirus bonus to US workers

Walmart issues third coronavirus bonus to US workers

Hourly Walmart employees in the U.S. received another coronavirus bonus on Thursday, the company announced.The bonuses were broken down to $300 for full-time hourly employees and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary employees who were employed as of June 5.