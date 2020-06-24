Socialist Seattle City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant suggested fake progressive candidates are to blame for her vote total in the August primary election. In an interview that aired Sunday on The Divide, Sawant was asked whether her 36.7% showing the primary concerned her. What happened in the primary was also a result of the fact that there was confusion for people because there were candidates who were running as progressive, but Sawant stopped short. Arent progressive? I asked. My simple position would be, Sawant said, if you are genuinely progressive and you support everything that my office has fought for, then why would you run against me? What is the purpose of trying to take down the one position we have that is actually fighting for things you believe in?

6 days ago