AP sources: White House aware of Russian bounties in 2019

Top officials in the White House were aware in early 2019 of classified intelligence indicating Russia was secretly offering bounties to the Taliban for the deaths of Americans, a full year earlier than has been previously reported, according to U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the intelligence.

White House: Trump not briefed on 'unverified' bounties

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House said Monday that President Donald Trump wasn't briefed on U.S. intelligence assessments earlier this year that Russia secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan because the information had not been verified.

Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Supreme Court on Monday struck down a Louisiana law regulating abortion clinics, reasserting a commitment to abortion rights over fierce opposition from dissenting conservative justices in the first big abortion case of the Trump era.Chief Justice John Roberts joined with his four more liberal colleagues in ruling that the law requiring doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals violates the abortion right the court first announced in the landmark Roe v.

Seattle City Council votes to repeal loitering laws

Two years after a workgroup convened by the city recommended that Seattle drop its drug traffic and prostitution loitering laws, the Seattle City Council on Monday unanimously voted to eliminate the ordinances.

Sawant blames 'fake progressives' for low primary showing in Seattle

Socialist Seattle City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant suggested fake progressive candidates are to blame for her vote total in the August primary election. In an interview that aired Sunday on The Divide, Sawant was asked whether her 36.7% showing the primary concerned her. What happened in the primary was also a result of the fact that there was confusion for people because there were candidates who were running as progressive, but Sawant stopped short. Arent progressive? I asked. My simple position would be, Sawant said, if you are genuinely progressive and you support everything that my office has fought for, then why would you run against me? What is the purpose of trying to take down the one position we have that is actually fighting for things you believe in?

Opponents call for Washington Rep. Matt Sheas resignation

Numerous opponents are calling for a conservative state lawmaker from Spokane Valley to resign after reports that he was collecting intelligence on local progressive leaders. The union of the Spokane Police Department has joined Spokane City Council members in calling for state Rep. Matt Shea's resignation. The Guardian and The Spokesman-Review have recently reported that the Spokane Valley lawmaker compiled dossiers on local leaders, including Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart, Councilwoman Lori Kinnear and Councilman Breean Beggs. Stuckart, Kinnear and Beggs called for Shea's resignation over the weekend. So did the Spokane chapter of the NAACP, which said that Shea "uses his platform to promote hate and violence." Shea has not commented on the resignation calls. The state House of Representatives is investigating whether Shea has prompted political violence. Last week, Shea made headlines again when leaked emails showed that he has had close ties with a group that trained children and young men for religious combat in Washington state.