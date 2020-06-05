EVERETT, Wash. -- As high schools find ways to hold commencement ceremonies amid a pandemic, a national trend is giving some seniors in Snohomish County an opportunity to graduate surrounded by friends - sort of.Cascade High School seniors were able to drive or ride to Everett Memorial Stadium Thursday, get out of the vehicle they came in and walk across a stage that was set up on the field.And while they weren't standing side-by-side with their peers, thanks to a national trend called "Adopt a Senior," all 381 registered seniors at Cascade High School were represented with their photo on a sign lining the graduation route.It was all possible thanks to family and community members.

