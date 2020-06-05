Cascade High School finds way for 2020 seniors to graduate surrounded by friends

EVERETT, Wash. -- As high schools find ways to hold commencement ceremonies amid a pandemic, a national trend is giving some seniors in Snohomish County an opportunity to graduate surrounded by friends - sort of.Cascade High School seniors were able to drive or ride to Everett Memorial Stadium Thursday, get out of the vehicle they came in and walk across a stage that was set up on the field.And while they weren't standing side-by-side with their peers, thanks to a national trend called "Adopt a Senior," all 381 registered seniors at Cascade High School were represented with their photo on a sign lining the graduation route.It was all possible thanks to family and community members.

Everett business owners finding out if they will receive $10k grant

EVERETT - Some Everett businesses are learning they’ll have help making it through the pandemic thanks to federal dollars distributed by the city.The City of Everett is investing half a million dollars into local businesses impacted by COVID-19.These CARES grants will provide $10,000 to about 50 different small businesses.“I got it, you know.