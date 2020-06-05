Re-certification test flights for Boeing 737 MAX begin in Seattle
SEATTLE-- Test flights for the re-certification of the Boeing 737 MAX started Monday at Boeing Field in Seattle.
Northshore School District's Summer Meal Program: Order today
BOTHELL, Wash., -- Summer meal programs are getting underway across the state.
Health officials searching for 50+ people who went to Stanwood party with guest showing signs of COVID-19
Health officials say more than 50 people attended a party in Stanwood recently and now we know that one guest was showing symptoms of COVID-19.
Tulalip's Boom City fireworks market is open, with restrictions
An iconic tribal fireworks market that draws in thousands from across the state every year, is back on.
'She's precious to me:' Snohomish cold case detective identifies Jane Doe murder victim after 40 years
A decades long mystery out of Snohomish County has finally been solved.
Cold case closed: Everett murder victim 'Jane Doe' identified 43 years later
Detectives used DNA and Investigative Genetic Genealogy to identify a 1977 murder victim more than 40 years later as a missing girl from Oregon.
Seattle and Edmonds school districts vote out officers from schools
The Edmonds School District and Seattle Public Schools announced they will remove law enforcement from schools.
New COVID-19 cases could impact Snohomish County's Phase 3 application
The Snohomish County Health District is addressing a “troubling” increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.
Plant nursery in Snohomish County under state investigation for employee mask ban
Flower World in Maltby is known as one of the “largest plant nurseries of its kind on the west coast,” according to its website.
Everett Fire Department distributes donated face coverings for free
EVERETT – The Everett Fire Department is sounding the alarm after a rash of neighbors-helping-neighbors.
Uncertain future for childcare services as counties move toward COVID-19 recovery
Nearly 1,200 childcare programs across Washington are temporarily closed due to the impacts of COVID-19. As the health crisis continues, the threat of more facilities closing could make it harder for parents to find a place for their kids.
Dozens of Washington cities hold silent marches, work strikes Friday in support of Black Lives Matter
SEATTLE -- Black Lives Matter organizers held dozens of silent marches in Washington cities on Friday, as well as work strikes and other measures to honor the lives lost to police brutality and racial injustice.
Father of 12-year-old suspect accused of stabbing child in custody
MILL CREEK, Wash. -- Update: the father of the 12-year-old suspect who stabbed another child on Wednesday has turned himself into Mill Creek police on Friday night.
Cascade High School finds way for 2020 seniors to graduate surrounded by friends
EVERETT, Wash. -- As high schools find ways to hold commencement ceremonies amid a pandemic, a national trend is giving some seniors in Snohomish County an opportunity to graduate surrounded by friends - sort of.Cascade High School seniors were able to drive or ride to Everett Memorial Stadium Thursday, get out of the vehicle they came in and walk across a stage that was set up on the field.And while they weren't standing side-by-side with their peers, thanks to a national trend called "Adopt a Senior," all 381 registered seniors at Cascade High School were represented with their photo on a sign lining the graduation route.It was all possible thanks to family and community members.
Everett business owners finding out if they will receive $10k grant
EVERETT - Some Everett businesses are learning they’ll have help making it through the pandemic thanks to federal dollars distributed by the city.The City of Everett is investing half a million dollars into local businesses impacted by COVID-19.These CARES grants will provide $10,000 to about 50 different small businesses.“I got it, you know.
Snohomish police chief reassigned over handling of Antifa rumors and armed response
SNOHOMISH, Wash. -- Snohomish Police Chief Keith Rogers has been reassigned after facing criticism over how he handled rumors of Antifa activists planning to riot -- and his lack of concern over people who responded by lining the streets with semi-automatic weapons and clashing with peaceful protesters.Capt.
Alderwood Mall reopens Tuesday with new restrictions to curb virus concerns
LYNNWOOD, Wash. -- Snohomish County's largest mall reopens at 11 a.m. Tuesday after three months of being closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.It's the first mall to reopen in Snohomish or King counties since the widespread closures began.
Back in business as Snohomish County enters Phase 2 of reopening
EDMONDS, Wash. -- Neon open signs are turned on at Auda's Barber Shop in Edmonds as Snohomish County enters Phase 2 of reopening."Oh, you don't believe how excited we are.
'The right song at the right time': Arlington High School choir standing in solidarity against racism
ARLINGTON, Wash.-- Timing is everything, which is why the Arlington High School Flight Choir decided to release their version of “Rise Up," a song that was initially intended as their graduation song.
Youth sports gearing up for activities among pandemic
Part of Phase 2 means youth sports can get back into the game but with serious restrictions meant to keep COVID-19 from spreading.