The Spotlight: Catch and Release
From fast and furious wannabes taking over neighborhoods to catch and release policies putting repeat criminals back on the streets, fed up neighbors are demanding answers and a return to civility. The Spotlight takes you inside the prosecutor's office and the jail. What we find is a series of pandemic-related problems that will take years to unravel.
The Spotlight: Are new laws meant to stop police brutality creating open season for criminals?
New laws in Washington state are meant to stop police brutality, but did they create an open season for criminals? Law-abiding citizens have been left stranded and steaming mad. Has the victim's voice been lost? David Rose takes an in-depth look in this episode of The Spotlight.