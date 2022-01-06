Help police identify women accused of injuring mom in front of baby and robbing her

Mercer Island police are looking to identify suspects wanted for attacking a woman before stealing and using her debit card.

On April 28, 2021, a woman was pushing her baby in a stroller near 77 Central Apartments when a black Lincoln town car pulled up near her.

A Black woman is seen waiting for the victim to walk by her. When she walks up to the victim and stroller, she appears to engage in a conversation with the victim. The suspect is then seen forcefully grabbing the victim's wallet.

The suspect gets back into the town car. Police say the victim chased after her, which led to a fight between the two next to the town car.

The victim suffered multiple injuries and had to be hospitalized, police said. The baby was not hurt.

"I would never suggest running after somebody for a piece of property. Let that person go, get photographs, whatever you can do. Memorize who this person is and call the police immediately," said Sgt. Jim Fuda with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

The victim’s stolen debit card, which was in her wallet that was taken, was immediately used at the Renton Walmart.

A white female adult with a medium build and orange and pink hair was seen getting out of the driver’s seat of the Lincoln, walking into the Walmart store and making the purchases using the victim’s stolen card. She is seen on surveillance video holding the victim's wallet.

If you know either of the suspects, you can text an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips App. You will be paid a $1,000 cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.

