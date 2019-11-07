Monsanto to pay $95 million over PCB pollution in Washington state
The agrochemical giant Monsanto has agreed to pay Washington state $95 million to settle a lawsuit that blamed it for pervasive pollution from PCBs — toxic industrial chemicals that have accumulated in plants, fish and people around the globe for decades.
Trans Mountain pipeline has oil leak at Canadian station
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — The Trans Mountain pipeline suffered an oil spill at a Canadian pump station that caused a temporary shut down.
Air quality advisory over smoky conditions in Oregon and southwest Washington extended
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality says smoky skies and stagnant air are expected to hang around in Oregon and southwest Washington for another week.The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the agency initially issued an air quality advisory Monday, but on Wednesday extended the warning.
'Flushable' wipes are a messy, expensive environmental problem
SEATTLE -- Personal wipes: we use them all over the house, car, and garage.
China and California coming together for climate research
As tensions between China and the United States ratchet up, former California Gov.
Japan resumes commercial whale hunting
Japanese whalers returned to port Monday with their first catch after resuming commercial whaling for the first time in 31 years, achieving the long-cherished goal of traditionalists that is seen as largely a lost cause amid slowing demand for the meat and changing views on conservation.A fleet of five boats left the northern Japanese port of Kushiro earlier Monday and brought back two minke whales.
Toxic algae already blooming in Summit Lake
Summit Lake is once again dealing with a toxic algae bloom.
European officials move forward on plastic ban
Plastic knives just won't cut it any longer, if the European Union has its way.The 28-nation bloc moved closer Wednesday to banning single-use straws, plates, cutlery and cotton swabs after officials from EU member states and the European Parliament said they're following recommendations by its executive branch designed to reduce marine pollution.Environmental campaigners have been calling for curbs on throwaway plastic that's accumulating in the oceans.
State will fight feds over Hanford worker compensation
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Officials for the state of Washington said Tuesday they will defend a new law that helps employees of a former nuclear weapons production site win worker compensation claims, after the federal government filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the law.Democratic Gov.
Trump plan to reclassify nuke waste alarms environmentalists
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Trump administration wants to reclassify some radioactive waste left from the production of nuclear weapons to lower its threat level and make disposal cheaper and easier.The proposal by the U.S. Department of Energy would lower the status of some high-level radioactive waste in several places around the nation, including the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Washington state — the most contaminated nuclear site in the country.Reclassifying the material to low-level could save the agency billions of dollars and decades of work by essentially leaving the material in the ground, critics say.The proposal joins a long list of Trump administration efforts to loosen environmental protections.
US says no radiation released in steam leak at nuclear site
No airborne radiation was detected after steam escaped Friday from a tunnel containing radioactive waste at a former nuclear weapons production site in Washington state, U.S. officials said, the second problem with aging tunnels at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in a year.
UN report on global warming carries life-or-death warning
Preventing an extra single degree of heat could make a life-or-death difference in the next few decades for multitudes of people and ecosystems on this fast-warming planet, an international panel of scientists reported Sunday.
Yellowstone geyser erupts, pours out trash dating back to 1930s
When Ear Spring erupted at Yellowstone National Park Sept. 15th, it was already notable—it was, as Live Science puts it, the geyser's "most violent display since 1957."
Recycling roadblock spurs King County re-education campaign. Are you 'Recycling Right?'
That's the name of the new King County Solid Waste Division program to get consumers, like all of us, to clean up our act.
New California law to limit plastic straws in restaurants
People who want straws with their drinks at California restaurants will have to request them under a new law.
New technology will capture dangerous vapors at Hanford Nuclear Reservation
The federal government will pay $925,000 and improve worker safety to settle a lawsuit over exposure to chemical vapors at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation.
Seattle wins Bloomberg's Cities Climate Challenge
Seattle has been named the winner of the Bloomberg American Cities Climate Challenge.
'She's dead:' Scientists say struggling southern resident orca J50 deceased
A sick and starving orca known as J50 is dead, Ken Balcomb of the Center for Whale Research told Q13 News late Thursday afternoon.
Massive trash collecting device on its way to the 'island of garbage' in the Pacific Ocean
Engineers are deploying a trash collection device to corral plastic litter floating between California and Hawaii in an attempt to clean up the world's largest garbage patch in the heart of the Pacific Ocean.
Major oil companies want King County climate case tossed
King County sued BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell in May, saying they intentionally produce and market fossil fuels that they know will exacerbate global warming, damaging the county's interests.