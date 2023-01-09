Emerald Eats: Galacian food with Maripili Tapas Bar
The owner of Maripili Tapas Bar cooks up some delicious Spanish food here on Studio 13 Live.
Emerald Eats: Ramen Recipes with 'Ooink'
Mireya Garcia and Carly Henderson are joined by Chong Boon Ooi with 'Ooink,' a Seattle-based ramen restaurant, talking recipes you can make at home!
Emerald Eats: Authentic Indian dishes with Spice Waala
Mireya Garcia and Carly Henderson are joined by Aakanksha Sinha and Uttam Mukherjee with Spice Waala, learning quick and easy authentic Indian food you can make right at home!
Emerald Eats: Recipes from Seattle's iconic Mamnoon restaurant
The executive chef of one of Seattle’s hottest restaurants Mamnoon is here to show us how to make some of their signature dishes!
Food and wine pairings to kick off the weekend
French wine scholar Ioana Bucar has her take on wine, grape and cheese pairings!
Emerald Eats: 'Mean Sandwich' in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood | Studio 13 Live
We're cooking up a 'Mean Sandwich' on Studio 13 Live. The owners of Mean Sandwich in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood join Mireya and Carly on set to construct one of their famous dishes!
Emerald Eats: Cooking signature dishes with celebrity chef John Howie | Studio 13 Live
Studio 13 Live's Mireya Garcia and Carly Henderson learn how to make signature dishes with Seattle celebrity chef John Howie.