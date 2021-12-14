Lakewood woman's death now ruled a murder after body found near Maple Valley, reward offered for information

A year ago, the body of 29-year-old Serena ‘Ree Ree’ Turner was found by the Jenkins Creek exit off of Highway 18 near Maple Valley. Initially recorded as suspicious circumstances, detectives are now investigating her death as a murder.

"We’re sad to share. We’re now calling this a homicide and that’s why our want and our urgency in this case is so great," said Sgt. Tim Meyer with the King County Sheriff's Office.

King County Major Crimes investigators say Serena left home in Lakewood on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. She did not have a cell phone. She told her mother, Rashon Turner, that she had a ride and was headed north. "She knew a lot of people in King County," said Turner.

Her body that showed visible signs of physical injuries was found three days later on Dec. 14, 2020.

Detectives say two suspects in a silver sedan were seen by passersby at the location where she was found between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

There is no other description of the suspects or the car, but the sheriff's office is hoping allegiances have changed in the last year and that and somebody who knows what happened will come forward with information.

"This family is now going to be celebrating a second Christmas without ‘Ree Ree’. We need to make sure that no others follow. Let’s get that information. Let’s get whoever is responsible for the events that took her life in December of last year. Let’s make sure that we hold them accountable," said Sgt. Meyer.

Turner described her daughter as someone who always looked out for other people, even strangers. She tried to always remain positive even to people who weren't nice. "She stayed cheerful through good and bad," said Turner.

Now, she's left wondering what Serena's last words were and what happened that weekend. "I know somebody knows something. People may have mentioned they gave her a ride. People do talk. Somebody saw her get in and out of that car,' said Turner. "This is not a good thing to withhold information. You need to help with this, any kind of information," she said.

Turner said that before Serena was killed, they had plans to move to California, Now, she is remaining here until she gets justice for her daughter. "We’re trying to maintain, to handle it the best way we can," she said.

If you have any information on who Serena was with between Dec. 11 and Dec. 14 of 2020, or who the suspects may be in the silver sedan, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to www.P3Tips.com. You will never be asked to give your name.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

"Take a look at that face, that beaming smile, Let’s get the killer responsible for this identified. She would have turned 30 this year, and we want to honor that. We want to honor three decades of life that was taken far too early. We’re gonna ask anyone who was around that Jenkins Creek area on Hwy 18 back on that Monday, December 14th, 2020 to please come forward. We owe it to ‘Ree Ree’, we owe it to all who loved her to make sure that we get closure," said Sgt. Tim Meyer.

Detectives are also asking for drivers to check to see if they have any dashcam video driving westbound on Highway 18 from SE 231st St to Auburn Way between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Dec. 14, 2020. If so, please call (206) 296-3311 or send an email at MCUTips@KingCounty.gov. Reference case C20039619.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ ( )

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram