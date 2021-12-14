Robbery suspect spotted changing stolen tires, fails to escape in jacked up car

article

A wanted suspect was arrested by Bellevue Police early Tuesday morning as they arrived to him allegedly replacing the wheels on his rented Dodge Challenger with stolen wheels from a Dodge dealership.

Officers say when they arrived, 23-year-old Manuel Zavala Jr. tried to elude police but couldn't escape because his car was on jacks.

When police arrested Zavala, they say he was in possession of a stolen firearm..

He was arrested for:

Suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm

First-degree weapons violation firearm possession

Attempt to elude police vehicle

Trespass

Theft

Driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock device

Those charges are in addition to other felony charges he already has.

In August, police say he attacked and carjacked a man in Federal Way, which led to a new first-degree robbery charge.

In 2020, the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force and Federal Way police busted him for his role in an auto theft ring operating out of Federal Way. Detectives say they connected him to 25 stolen vehicles over a 40-day period.

Zavala has not shown up to court and has had 15 warrants for his arrest issued since 2017 for failing to appear in court.

He has been booked into the King County jail and is being held without bail.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram