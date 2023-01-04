FOX 13 Seattle has unveiled a fun and exciting new show called, Studio 13 Live! Pop culture, celebrity news, lifestyle, DIY tips and tricks, the latest trends and information, to brighten, uplift and empower; plus delicious meals with world class chefs in 40 minutes or less. The show premieres on Jan. 9 and airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on FOX 13 and at noon on FOX 13+ (cable 110/ch. 22). On Good Day Seattle, we met the hosts, Mireya Garcia and Carly Henderson!

2 days ago