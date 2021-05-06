The sun rose in northern Alaska Monday and won't set for nearly 3 months!
The National Weather Service office in Fairbanks noted the sun rose Monday morning in Utqiagvik, Alaska (formerly known as Barrow) at 2:53 a.m. Alaska Daylight Time, and now won't dip below the horizon for 84 days!
Seattle's new 'normal': Warmer and wetter
Every 10 years, NOAA updates the normal temperature and precipitation data for each city. The results are in for Seattle, and they say the city has become both a bit warmer... and wetter!