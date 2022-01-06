Washington police urge caution against using Google, Apple Map detours onto remote forest roads

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until FRI 9:15 AM PST, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
35
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:55 AM PST, King County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:03 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:25 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:01 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:57 PM PST until SAT 9:33 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:30 PM PST, Pacific County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:23 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until MON 3:53 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 8:17 PM PST, Pierce County
Flood Warning
until FRI 2:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Lewis County, Mason County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:21 AM PST until SAT 4:32 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Grays Harbor County, Mason County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:30 AM PST until SAT 5:31 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:38 AM PST, Cowlitz County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:35 AM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:51 PM PST, Cowlitz County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:13 PM PST until SAT 5:07 AM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:44 PM PST until SUN 1:00 AM PST, Lewis County
High Wind Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:08 PM PST, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Flood Advisory
from THU 3:25 PM PST until FRI 3:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Thurston County
Avalanche Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Flood Advisory
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Everett and vicinity
Flood Advisory
from THU 3:25 PM PST until FRI 3:15 PM PST, King County, Kitsap County, Pierce County, Snohomish County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 1:00 PM PST, North Coast, Central Coast
Flood Watch
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM PST until FRI 7:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Coastal Flood Advisory
until FRI 8:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM PST until FRI 12:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Southwest Interior
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 12:30 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior

Washington police urge caution against using Google, Apple Map detours onto remote forest roads

By Scott Sistek
Published 
Updated 4:53PM
Winter Weather
FOX Weather

How to get around Washington mountain pass closures

FOX 13's Adam Gehrke explains how to get around four mountain pass closures on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington state. Snoqualmie, Stevens, White and Blewett passes were all closed due to dangerous driving conditions.

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - With all main highways across the Washington Cascades likely closed through at least Friday due to heavy snow and dangerous travel conditions, Washington State Patrol troopers are warning drivers not to attempt to find their own way over the mountains on forest roads.

Usually, a trip from Seattle to Eastern Washington is a direct drive across Snoqualmie Pass along Interstate 90. But with that and every other mountain pass closed and no viable detour options, asking popular GPS navigation mapping programs such as Google Maps or Apple Maps to plan a route to towns just on the other side of the Cascades such as Easton or Cle Elum could send you on a dangerous detour. 

A default route plotted Thursday afternoon from Seattle to Easton, Wash., would send drivers to use seldom-traveled forest roads that are not designed for regular vehicular traffic nor treated for heavy snows.

The suggested route on Jan. 6, 2022 from Seattle to Easton, Wash. while I-90 was closed due to heavy snow. The software selects several forest roads along the route that troopers deem dangerous during winter storms. (Google Maps)

"That is extremely dangerous to use the forest service roads. We caution people to NOT use forest service roads around the passes," says Sgt. Darren Wright with the Washington State Patrol. "It’s extremely difficult to navigate; you can’t turn around easily. You could get stuck. And there is not going to be a passing motorist coming by to help."

Wright said that calling for help could be just as problematic as cell service is "sketchy at best."

RELATED: Washington pass closures: Snoqualmie, White passes likely closed until Saturday

Over 4 feet of snow have fallen at Snoqualmie Pass with higher amounts at higher elevations. Department of Transportation crews have come off the passes, citing high avalanche danger and numerous tree falls due to heavy snow. Similar risks exist on forest roads.

Wright said they have already been getting reports of off-road vehicles getting stuck in these areas.

"We really discourage this idea for safety reasons," Wright said.

RELATED: Here’s what you should keep inside your car in case of an emergency

FOX 13 Seattle Weather Alert Day: Flood watches, Passes closed and slide threats

FOX 13 is giving you team coverage from around the state as the area experiences flood warnings and watches, Pass closures due to snow and threats of landslides due to heavy rains

FOX Weather has reached out to both Apple and Google for comment. 

WSDOT crews hope to open the passes on Saturday. 

