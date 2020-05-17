The Divide: SPD officers, union president discuss calls for police reform
This week on “The Divide”: Amid calls to address systemic racism in policing, two black members of the Seattle Police Department speak candidly about calls to reform their profession.
Brandi Kruse: If Seattle leaders want to fix policing – they should start with their own failures
CHOP: Seattle mayor walks back ‘summer of love’ comment
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan continues to be lambasted for a June 11 interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, during which she suggested the occupied protest around the city’s east police precinct could simply be a “summer of love.”
Brandi Kruse: 'CHOP' is not a block party
Small Business Sunday: For Kirkland salon, a cloud is lifting
As counties slowly reopen, small businesses across the state are starting to welcome back customers.
The Divide: What's next in push for police reform?
This week on “The Divide”: Police reform activist Andre Taylor discusses how to turn momentum from recent protests into tangible change.
The Divide: Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan on East Precinct, birth of 'CHAZ'
This week on “The Divide”: Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan joins the show to discuss the city's decision to pull officers out of the East Precinct and allow protesters to take over six blocks of Capitol Hill.
Brandi Kruse: The silence is deafening
This week: In leadership, sometimes what you don't say speaks louder than what you do say.
Marine veteran who disarmed rioters: 'There was only one thing I could do'
A Marine veteran working security for a Q13 News crew during what began as a peaceful protest in downtown Seattle has been hailed a hero for his quick action to disarm two rioters of stolen police-issued rifles.
Take 8 minutes, 46 seconds to honor peaceful protesters
From Seattle to Bellevue, Olympia to Monroe, peaceful protesters have taken to the streets to speak out about the murder of George Floyd and call for increased police accountability. Sunday on "The Divide," we honored those who've taken to the streets to demand change.
The Divide: Chief Carmen Best on unrest in Seattle
This week on “The Divide”: Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best speaks about her personal anger over the death of George Floyd and her personal responsibility to protect the city she serves amid unrest.
Brandi Kruse: Leadership isn't always about showing strength
This week: Showing strength is important as a leader. But in a time of crisis, it's also okay to show weakness.
The Divide: Race & Policing in America
This week on “The Divide”: As the nation reels over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, there are growing calls for meaningful police reform.
Brandi Kruse: Why Governor Inslee is a master at the non-answer
Each week on "The Divide," Brandi Kruse offers a commentary that looks for common ground on issues dividing Americans. Topics include gun control, free speech, policing, and politics.This week: During the Coronavirus crisis, Governor Jay Inslee has been criticized for dodging questions. But who else is to blame for his non-answers?
Small Business Sunday: A Bellevue salon's COVID-19 makeover puts customer safety first
A Bellevue hair salon has undergone a major makeover during the coronavirus closure - making changes it hopes will keep customers safe and healthy.
Small Business Sunday: eTc Tacoma missing community connection during closure
Founded by two Tacoma natives, eTc Tacoma is more than just a shop selling streetwear – it's a place for the community to gather. That connection is what co-owner Umi Wagoner says the business has missed most during a now two-month long closure.
The Divide: Governor Inslee on COVID-19 response
This week on “The Divide”: Governor Jay Inslee joins the show to discuss the latest efforts in the COVID-19 response, including his timeline for reopening the economy.
Brandi Kruse: Scammers stole our money – and the state is complicit
Overseas scammers stole hundreds of millions of dollars from Washington taxpayers – and the state is complicit.
Brandi Kruse: It's OK to question the governor's logic, but do you really question his motives?
SEATTLE — Each week on "The Divide," Brandi Kruse offers a commentary that looks for common ground on issues dividing Americans.
'Fact or Fake?': Can the government force you into quarantine?
Governor Jay Inslee's office says it's voluntary for residents to isolate or quarantine as part of the contact tracing process, but some question whether the government can actually force it.Brandi Kruse takes a look in “Fact or Fake?”