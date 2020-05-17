CHOP: Seattle mayor walks back ‘summer of love’ comment

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan continues to be lambasted for a June 11 interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, during which she suggested the occupied protest around the city’s east police precinct could simply be a “summer of love.”

