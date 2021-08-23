The Divide: Confusion over religious exemption for vaccines
SEATTLE - Today on "The Divide": Debate over vaccine mandates and exemptions. On Afghanistan: Congressman Adam Smith, House Armed Services Committee Chairman. Jesse Jensen, Afghan war veteran and Congressional candidate.
