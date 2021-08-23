The Divide: Confusion over religious exemption for vaccines

Today on "The Divide": Debate over vaccine mandates and exemptions. On Afghanistan: Congressman Adam Smith, House Armed Services Committee Chairman. Jesse Jensen, Afghan war veteran and Congressional candidate.

LISTEN NEXT: The Divide: State workers respond to Gov. Inslee's vaccine mandate

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram