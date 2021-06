This week on "The Divide": Honoring fallen Seattle Police Officer Lexi Harris.

Plus: An Olympia cafe thanks the community for helping it stay afloat.

Commentary: Governor Inslee has a chance to show businesses a little bit of grace.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram