Expand / Collapse search

The Divide: Seattle sues the news

By
Published 
The Divide
Q13 FOX

The Divide: Seattle sues the news

SEATTLE - This week on "The Divide": The Seattle Times sued the City of Seattle over months of missing text messages from Mayor Jenny Durkan and other top official. Then - the city sued back.

Also: Associated Press Correspondent Rachel La Corte on a return to in-person press briefings.

Commentary: Governor Inslee's political shame game over vaccines serves no productive purpose.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram