The Divide: Seattle sues the news

This week on "The Divide": The Seattle Times sued the City of Seattle over months of missing text messages from Mayor Jenny Durkan and other top official. Then - the city sued back.

Also: Associated Press Correspondent Rachel La Corte on a return to in-person press briefings.

Commentary: Governor Inslee's political shame game over vaccines serves no productive purpose.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram