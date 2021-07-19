The Divide: Seattle sues the news
SEATTLE - This week on "The Divide": The Seattle Times sued the City of Seattle over months of missing text messages from Mayor Jenny Durkan and other top official. Then - the city sued back.
Also: Associated Press Correspondent Rachel La Corte on a return to in-person press briefings.
Commentary: Governor Inslee's political shame game over vaccines serves no productive purpose.
Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram