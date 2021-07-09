The Divide: GOP's path to power comes through Washington state
ISSAQUAH, Wash. - This week on "The Divide": National Republicans hope to retake the U.S. House by flipping a number of seats in the 2022 Midterms - and have their eyes on one in Washington. Republican Jesse Jensen joins us to discuss his second attempt at the 8th Congressional District.
Also: Visit Seattle CEO Tom Norwalk on the effort to jumpstart tourism.
Commentary: Investigators should make public a key piece of evidence in case against two Seattle police officers.
