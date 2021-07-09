The Divide: GOP's path to power comes through Washington state

This week on "The Divide": National Republicans hope to retake the U.S. House by flipping a number of seats in the 2022 Midterms - and have their eyes on one in Washington. Republican Jesse Jensen joins us to discuss his second attempt at the 8th Congressional District.

Also: Visit Seattle CEO Tom Norwalk on the effort to jumpstart tourism.

Commentary: Investigators should make public a key piece of evidence in case against two Seattle police officers.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram