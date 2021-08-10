Seattle mayor defends vaccine mandate, refuses to say whether she will fire officers who don't comply

In a lengthy one-on-one interview with Q13's Brandi Kruse, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan defended her decision to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for city employees but declined to say whether she would make good on threats to fire those who don't comply.

