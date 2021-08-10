Expand / Collapse search

Seattle mayor defends vaccine mandate, refuses to say whether she will fire officers who don't comply

By
Published 
Updated 57 mins ago
Seattle
Q13 FOX

Seattle mayor defends vaccine mandate, refuses to say whether she will fire officers who don't comply

SEATTLE - In a lengthy one-on-one interview with Q13's Brandi Kruse, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan defended her decision to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for city employees but declined to say whether she would make good on threats to fire those who don't comply.

RELATED: King County, Seattle following state's announcement requiring vaccines for most employees

RELATED: Washington announces COVID vaccine mandate for state workers, health care providers

WATCH LIVE: Q13 News

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram