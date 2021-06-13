The Divide: Joints for jabs
OLYMPIA, Wash. - This week on "The Divide": The state gave pot shops the green light to hand out free joints to people who get a COVID vaccine, but implementing the deal is harder than it seems.
Plus: Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan on the city's new laws protecting renters. Could they backfire?
Commentary: The political performance behind the ousting of a top state official.
