The Divide: Joints for jabs

This week on "The Divide": The state gave pot shops the green light to hand out free joints to people who get a COVID vaccine, but implementing the deal is harder than it seems.

Plus: Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan on the city's new laws protecting renters. Could they backfire?

Commentary: The political performance behind the ousting of a top state official.

