Expand / Collapse search
Opinion

Brandi Kruse: Gov. Inslee should forgive COVID fines

By
Published 
Commentary: The Divide
Q13 FOX

Brandi Kruse: Inslee should forgive COVID fines

As the state prepares to emerge from a year of crippling lockdowns, Gov. Inslee has a chance to show businesses a little bit of grace

Olympia, Wash. - Each week on "The Divide," Brandi Kruse offers a commentary that looks for common ground on issues that divide us. Topics include gun control, free speech, policing, and politics.

This week: As the state prepares to emerge from a year of crippling lockdowns, Governor Inslee has a chance to show businesses a little bit of grace.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram