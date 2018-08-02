Space Needle unveils world's first rotating glass floor
The Space Needle's $100 million renovation project is nearly finished. On Thursday, the highly anticipated revolving glass floor called, The Loupe, was unveiled.
'Float' over Seattle! Space Needle unveils new glass benches
The Space Needle's $100 million renovation project is inching closer to completion with the debut of 10 signature glass benches or Skyrisers.
Homeless 'mansion' pops up near Space Needle
A group of homeless people built a tent "mansion" in a small patch of grass between Third Avenue and Broad Street. It's a half a block from Seattle's most famous tourist attraction and surrounded by multi-million dollar high-rise condos.
Glass panels weighing over a ton each being installed on Space Needle
SEATTLE -- Forty-eight glass panels weighing more than a ton each are being hauled up the length of the Space Needle, where they will replace the outer cage on the observation deck to create a floor-to-ceiling glass viewing experience.It's another step in the structure's multiyear face-lift that began last summer.The Space Needle's elevators were too small for the glass panels, so a crane had to be used to haul the panels 520 feet up in the air.The renovation work on the Space Needle is expected to be completed by May.
Timelapse video from top of Space Needle shows Seattle's incredible growth in recent years
Seattle has changed a lot in the last few years, and a new timelapse video is showing the city's rapid growth.
35-year-old time capsule discovered inside the Space Needle
Construction workers renovating the Space Needle's Observation Deck discovered a 35-year-old time capsule.
After months of renovation work, the Space Needle is looking different
We are getting our first look at the Space Needle, after a few months of renovation work. The goal is to preserve the tower while also revamping the restaurant and improving the observation deck.
A story of Seattle's explosive growth through Google Maps
SEATTLE -- If you’ve been in Seattle more than two years, you know that it’s been changing.
Out & About: KJ Wright and Kevin Pierre-Louis conquer the Space Needle
Seattle -In the latest installment of 'Out & About' Seahawk KJ Wright and former Seahawk/ current Kansas City Chief Kevin Pierre- Louis get harnessed in and walk the outer halo of the Space Needle over 520 feet above the ground.
Russell Wilson raises flag at Space Needle for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson raised the Strong Against Cancer flag on top of the Space Needle Sunday to kick off Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Space Needle undergoing seismic upgrades
Starting Tuesday night, crews will work to make the Space Needle safer during a major seismic event.
Lightning strikes Space Needle, snow falls across Puget Sound as wild weather reigns
SEATTLE – Two rounds of unexpectedly wild weather hit Western Washington on Monday.The first round brought snow to the Seattle metro area Monday m orning, the eastside and areas north, including Everett.The second swept through beginning Monday afternoon, bringing snow, lightning and thunder.
VIDEO: Drone crashes into Space Needle
A newly released video shows a drone crashing into the Space Needle and startling pyrotechnicians preparing for the fireworks display last month.
WATCH: Ring of Honor member Dave Krieg raises 12 flag at Space Needle
SEATTLE -- It's Blue Friday AND the day before, 12s!Q13 FOX is your official home of the Seahawks -- bringing you exclusive coverage leading up to Saturday's Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions.Friday morning at 9 a.m. we're sending Q13 News This Morning anchor Bill Wixey to the Space Needle.
The story behind viral Space Needle pic
No, it's not photoshop, and the man isn't skydiving but you are close. Zach Brown said he was hanging his feet out of a helicopter when he took a photo of the Space Needle that's blowing up social media.
WATCH: Full New Year's fireworks show at the Space Needle
The 32nd annual fireworks spectacular T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle went off at midnight New Year's Day. Watch the full show below.
What are the most popular Lyft destinations in Seattle?
Rideshare service Lyft is letting passengers know which stops are the most popular with "The Lyftie Awards!”
Reward for quickly racing up the Space Needle's 832 steps? Walking on the outside of the halo...
SEATTLE -- Fourteen 'lucky' people walked outside on the Space Needle's outer halo Thursday to raise money for a good cause -- the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center."Base 2 Space" is a cancer fundraiser where people race up the Space Needle's 98 flights of stairs -- a total of 832 steps -- to get to the top.