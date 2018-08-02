Homeless 'mansion' pops up near Space Needle

A group of homeless people built a tent "mansion" in a small patch of grass between Third Avenue and Broad Street. It's a half a block from Seattle's most famous tourist attraction and surrounded by multi-million dollar high-rise condos.

Glass panels weighing over a ton each being installed on Space Needle

SEATTLE -- Forty-eight glass panels weighing more than a ton each are being hauled up the length of the Space Needle, where they will replace the outer cage on the observation deck to create  a floor-to-ceiling glass viewing experience.It's another step in the structure's multiyear face-lift that began last summer.The Space Needle's elevators were too small for the glass panels, so a crane had to be used to haul the panels 520 feet up in the air.The renovation work on the Space Needle is expected to be completed by May.  

VIDEO: Drone crashes into Space Needle

A newly released video shows a drone crashing into the Space Needle and startling pyrotechnicians preparing for the fireworks display last month.

WATCH: Ring of Honor member Dave Krieg raises 12 flag at Space Needle

SEATTLE -- It's Blue Friday AND the day before, 12s!Q13 FOX is your official home of the Seahawks -- bringing you exclusive coverage leading up to Saturday's Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions.Friday morning at 9 a.m. we're sending Q13 News This Morning anchor Bill Wixey to the Space Needle.

The story behind viral Space Needle pic

No, it's not photoshop, and the man isn't skydiving but you are close. Zach Brown said he was hanging his feet out of a helicopter when he took a photo of the Space Needle that's blowing up social media.