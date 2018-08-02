SEATTLE -- Forty-eight glass panels weighing more than a ton each are being hauled up the length of the Space Needle, where they will replace the outer cage on the observation deck to create a floor-to-ceiling glass viewing experience.It's another step in the structure's multiyear face-lift that began last summer.The Space Needle's elevators were too small for the glass panels, so a crane had to be used to haul the panels 520 feet up in the air.The renovation work on the Space Needle is expected to be completed by May.

