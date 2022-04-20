Winners have been selected in Space Needle's contest to paint its roof

article

Crews started painting the Space Needle Wednesday to get ready for the iconic landmark's 60th anniversary, the winners of the contest to paint the roof have been selected.

According to event organizers, the five grand prize winners have been contacted, and they are still in the process of contacting the other 55 winners. While the 60th anniversary is tomorrow, the lucky five winners will get to finish the retro coating on Friday.

The Space Needle was built for the 1962 World’s Fair and in honor of the anniversary, organizers held a contest to help paint the roof its original color, Galaxy Gold, earlier this week.

"Getting a chance to paint the roof of the Space Needle is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Karen Olson, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at the Space Needle. "Seattleites have come to love the original Galaxy Gold color atop the Space Needle when we mark a big anniversary, and we’re thrilled to show off the special paint job to the world for the next 12 months as we celebrate 60 years of defining the Seattle skyline."

Organizers say they will be announcing some more exciting things soon for the year-long celebration.

More than 60 million people worldwide have visited the landmark.

In 2017, the Space Needle went through a $100 million renovation.

