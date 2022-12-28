Space Needle will have drones, fireworks as part of New Year's Eve show

article

There will be drones along with fireworks and light displays to help ring in the new year at the Space Needle this weekend.

Organizers said as the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve, the Space Needle will celebrate with a show featuring 200 drones designed to integrate with fireworks and light displays.

There will not be any public events atop the Space Needle but people can watch the show from the Seattle Center grounds.

There'll be music in the Armory and a "Fountain of Light" dance party at the International Fountain before midnight.

Seattle Center will welcome crowds this year for the first time since 2019.

The events start at 8 p.m.