Space Needle unveils plans for New Year’s Eve celebration

The Space Needle announced on Monday that fireworks will return for New Year’s Eve, but celebrations will again be virtual this year.

Organizers with the iconic landmark said it partnered with studios and digital artists to create a fireworks show with additional special effects that can only be seen on screen.

"This year's show will be a stunning and uniquely-blended mixed reality, best seen on your screen," said Karen Olson, Chief Operating and Marketing Officer at the Space Needle.

The Seattle Center will be closed to crowds, but spectators are encouraged to watch at home.

This is the first time in two years that the Space Needle will ring in the new year with fireworks.

In 2019, fireworks were canceled due to high winds and because of the pandemic in 2020, the celebrations were virtual.

