WATCH: Dan Wilson to raise Seattle Mariners flag atop Space Needle ahead of wild card series

The Seattle Mariners flag will be flying high atop the city's most iconic landmark on Thursday morning to celebrate the team making it to the 2022 postseason.

Mariners Hall of Famer and former catcher Dan Wilson will be on top of the Space Needle to raise the flag ahead of this weekend's American League Wild Card Series on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays.

This is the first time since 2001 that the Seattle has been in the MLB playoffs.

The organization also announced Thursday's event at the Space Needle is one of many postseason celebrations throughout the week.

Iconic buildings throughout Seattle including the Seattle Convention Center, Columbia Tower, Seattle Great Wheel, Pacific Science Center, Lumen Field, Rainier Square, Russell Investments Center, T-Mobile’s headquarters, Hyatt Olive 8, The Westin, Sheraton Grand Seattle, and Courtyard Seattle Downtown/Lake Union will light up blue in celebration of the postseason.

The first game of the wild card series is scheduled for 1:07 p.m. P.T. and T-Mobile Park will be hosting watch parties for fans to watch the game on MarinersVision at the ballpark. Details on purchasing tickets can be found here.