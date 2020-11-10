First Asian giant hornet sighting for 2021 reported in Snohomish County
Experts with the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have announced the first sighting of an Asian giant hornet in 2021.
Washington officials seek new tools to combat invasive giant hornets
The Washington State Department of Agriculture is moving forward with new rules that would give them more tools to combat the spread of invasive Asian giant hornets.
More than 500 Asian giant hornets found in Washington nest; threat not over
When scientists in Washington state destroyed the first nest of so-called murder hornets found in the U.S., they discovered about 500 live specimens in various stages of development, officials said Tuesday.
The nest is gone, but a few Asian hornets remain on Whatcom County man's property
Despite crews removing the nest, a few giant Asian hornets remain on one man’s property in Whatcom County.
Crews find two Asian giant hornet queens in Whatcom County nest
Two live Asian giant hornet queens were found inside the nest that was eradicated on Saturday.
Scientists remove 98 'murder hornets' in Whatcom County
We're learning more about the state's successful effort to eradicate an Asian giant hornet nest in Whatcom County.
Crews vacuum ‘murder hornets’ out of Washington nest
Heavily protected crews in Washington state worked Saturday to destroy the first nest of so-called murder hornets discovered in the United States.
First Asian giant hornet nest found in Washington
The Washington State Department of Agriculture has found the first Asian giant hornet nest in the United States.
Asian giant hornet captured, but Washington state fails to live-track it to nest
Washington state officials said Monday they were again unsuccessful at live-tracking a “murder” hornet while trying to find and destroy a nest of the giant insects.
WSU researchers say invasive Asian giant hornets could spread along the West Coast
Researchers have predicted that the Asian giant hornet, an invasive newcomer to the Pacific Northwest popularly dubbed the "murder hornet," will spread down much of the U.S. West Coast if it gains a foothold in Washington.
Agriculture officials report two Asian giant hornet sightings, one captured in Whatcom County
One dead Asian giant hornet has been captured in a trap near Birch Bay, and another was spotted by local diners at a nearby restaurant, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
State agriculture department captures first male Asian giant hornet detected in the U.S.
The first male Asian giant hornet in Washington state and the first in the U.S. has been captured, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
Washington state traps first 'invasive' Asian giant hornet
The Asian giant hornet is the world’s largest hornet and a predator of honey bees and other insects. A small group of Asian giant hornets can kill an entire honey bee hive in a matter of hours.
Washington state begins trapping for Asian giant hornets
The state traps are being placed around Blaine, Custer and Bellingham, the only places in the U.S. that the giant hornet has ever been found.
Another dead Asian giant hornet found in Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. -- An Asian giant hornet found on a Bellingham porch is the second confirmed sighting in Washington state this year.A resident found it this week, took a photo and properly reported the honeybee killer to the state Department of Agriculture.
Dead Asian Giant Hornet found in Custer is the first confirmed sighting this year
CUSTER, Wash. -- A dead Asian Giant Hornet found in Whatcom County is the first confirmed sighting of the honeybee killer this year.