State eradicates another Asian giant hornet nest

Another Asian giant hornet was eradicated near Blaine. (Credit: Washington State Department of Natural Resources)

Workers with the Washington State Department of Agriculture and state Department of Natural Resources have eradicated another Asian giant hornet nest just east of Blaine.

State officials said on Thursday DNR Baker District Trail Steward Dan DeVoe felled a tree that contained the nest, split it open and eradicated the nest.

Ten combs were found on the tree.

"All workers - no males or virgin queens. The queen that started the nest had interesting coloring," the WSDA said in a Facebook post.

DNR officials said the nest was found where others have been found.

